MyVerse Addresses Plea from the Unemployed, "All I Want for the Holidays is a New Career, But What Fits Me?"

Putting the 40MM+ COVID unemployed back to work but in the right career.

San Jose, CA, December 03, 2020 --(



The gap between the need for skilled workers and finding them is not simply a lack of STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math). Traditional tools for placing students and jobseekers are stuck in the Dark Ages of career-matching.



Wayne Sharp, founder and CEO of MyVerse, says that all the unemployed want for the holidays is the gift of a new career opportunity. "We are hearing from state and local workforce agencies that the official unemployment numbers are understating the crisis, that for every person registered with the Department of Labor there are two or three more who for various reasons are not. But those who are seeking government help are handicapped by antiquated methods of educating individuals for the careers they would do best in and placing the unemployed in current jobs."



Sharp’s startup, MyVerse, is a revolutionary solution to the enormous problem by psychometrically matching individual personalities, capabilities, and potential with the right careers and the educational path to qualify for them.



MyVerse has received attention from educators and business leaders across the U.S. as a way to make the quantum leap to an out-of-the-box approach that is much more effective.



"You have to know who and what you are or can be to be successful in finding the right career and this is where our proprietary software that uses algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning helps, showing that you can determine who will do well in certain types of jobs within 30 seconds," said Sharp. "Most career tools require long-term written tests which require language skills that may be an unjustified roadblock for many Americans."



He relates a story about a young man who was assessed by MyVerse and was so impressed with the results that later that day he brought in his mother to be tested. She was in her mid-40s, an immigrant who spoke little English, who had been a cleaner since arriving. She was matched to a white-collar career and that night applied to a community college to gain the education and skills that would qualify her.



Upon their next round of funding, MyVerse will add the functionality of showing users where the open jobs are, thereby reducing the stress and anxiety of the complicated process of actually getting a job, Sharp said.



About MyVerse

MyVerse is an online tool providing psychometrically matched careers to citizens, students, and veterans via its proprietary software which uses algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to put them in the right career or post-secondary Program.



Media contact

Wayne Sharp

415-310-8925



https://www.myverse.com



