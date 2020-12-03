Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Opens for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2021

SMi reports: Registration is now open for The Defence Aviation Safety Conference, which will take place as a virtual event on 21st – 22nd April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, December 03, 2020 --(



This two-day event will bring together UK military leadership with responsibility for safety in aviation, as well as international senior defence experts from government and industry, to discuss the latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance aviation safety.



The conference will also provide the opportunity for delegates to network virtually with senior military leaders in the aviation safety domain, as well as defence experts in government and industry from around the world.



The 2021 brochure is now available at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr1



Key topics will include:



· Designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each

· Ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems

· Weapons safety and integration

· Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems

· How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process

· Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence

· Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycle



Preview of the 2021 speaker line-up:



Host Nation Speakers:

· Sir Simon Bollom, Chief Executive, DE&S, UK MoD

· Air Vice-Marshal Allan Marshall, AOC, No.1 Group, Royal Air Force

· Air Vice Marshal Richard Maddison, AOC, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force

· Director Helicopters, DE&S, UK MoD

· Commodore Stuart Henderson, Director, Navy Safety Centre, Royal Navy

· Commodore Nick Walker, Deputy Director Naval Aviation and Commodore Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy

· Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority for UK Strategic RPAS, Defence Equipment and Support, UK MoD

· Colonel Ed Butterworth, Deputy Commander (Find), 1st Aviation Brigade, British Army

· Wing Commander John Moorehead, SO1 Air Safety, Joint Helicopter Command Headquarters, UK MOD



International Military and Expert Speakers:

· Major General John Rauch, Commander, US Air Force Safety

· Rear Admiral Frederick Luchtman, Commander, US Naval Safety Center, US Navy

· Air Commodore J.P. (Jan-Paul) Apon, Director Military Aviation Authority, Netherlands Armed Forces

· Colonel Anthony Kleiger, Director of Safety, Air Combat Command, US Air Force

· Colonel Kim Juhala, Director, Finnish Military Aviation Authority

· Colonel George Ferido, Commander 110 Aviation Brigade, US Army Aviation

· Colonel Ronald Ells, Deputy Commander, US Army Safety Center, US Army

· Lieutenant Colonel Sandor Simon, Head of Airworthiness Section, MAA, Hungarian Defence Forces

· Mr. Francois Mathieu, Air Capabilities/Military Aviation Authority, Luxembourg Directorate of Defence

· Richard Duriez, Airworthiness Aerospace Capabilities Section Defence Investment Division International Staff, NATO



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr1



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

21st – 22nd April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Abbott Risk Consulting Ltd.



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr1



