Registration is Now Open for Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

Registration is now open for SMi Group’s 16th annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference, which will take place as a virtual event on 28th – 29th April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, December 03, 2020 --(



As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness, Military Space Situational Awareness will bring together key stakeholders across the military, government and industry sectors to discuss how we can build a collaborative approach to space management, as well as how to balance operational necessity with responsible use of space.



This conference also took place as a virtual event last year, and received the highest number of registrations to date. The 2021 forum will once again provide an unparalleled chance to network virtually with key players in this important domain and remains a key calendar date for anyone involved in the sector.



The 2021 brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is now available at http://www.military-space.com/pr1.



Highlights for 2021 will include:



· Hear from senior military and civil officials on the latest solutions being implemented to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness.



· Listen to exclusive briefings from USSF, RAF, UKSA and leading international SSA programmes.



· Examine key issues such as space surveillance and tracking, the US Space Force's approach to SSA, the impact of new mega-constellations, space security, and international partnerships in space.



· Discuss how best government and industry can manage further space congestion through policy implementation, best practices and international partnerships, to ensure future sustainable use of space.



Key speakers for 2021 will include:



· Lieutenant Colonel Megan Standifer, Chief, Space Superiority Branch, United States Space Force

· Captain Wilco van den Bogaard, OT Space, Royal Netherlands Air Force

· Dr. Pascal Faucher, Chairman, EU SST Consortium

· Dr. James Frith, XGEO Tech Area Lead, Space Vehicles Directorate, US Air Force

· Dr. Jaime Stearns, Space Control Mission Lead, US AFRL

· Ms. Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance & Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency

· Mr. Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.military-space.com/pr1.



Military Space Situational Awareness conference

28th – 29th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Lead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions



Sponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris and PlaneWave Instruments



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/pr1



