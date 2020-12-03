Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: Latest ezPaycheck Payroll 2020-2021 Bundle Software Offered Through December

The 2020-2021 bundle version of ezPaycheck has been extended for a limited time through December. Test drive the software at halfpricesoft.com at no cost or obligation.

Chicago, IL, December 03, 2020 --(



“ezPaycheck 2020-2021 bundle version is available until the end of December for new customers to download and begin automating payroll in-house, today,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



New and seasoned business owners are encouraged to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).



Features available in ezPaycheck payroll software are:



● Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

● Three popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

● Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)

● Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubs

● Flexibility for special tax deduction needs

● Auto-fill data feature

● Assign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.

● Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applications.

● Multi-user network versions available (Additional cost)



Priced at $109 per computer, per calendar year ($129.00 for the 2020-2021 bundle version is available for the month of December), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business.



To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Chicago, IL, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Halfpricesoft.com developer’s of ezPaycheck have decided to lower the cost even more on the 2020-2021 bundle version offer through December. This means customers can immediately begin processing end of year payroll and forms with no extending learning curve or hidden fees.“ezPaycheck 2020-2021 bundle version is available until the end of December for new customers to download and begin automating payroll in-house, today,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.New and seasoned business owners are encouraged to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).Features available in ezPaycheck payroll software are:● Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes● Three popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top● Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)● Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubs● Flexibility for special tax deduction needs● Auto-fill data feature● Assign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.● Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applications.● Multi-user network versions available (Additional cost)Priced at $109 per computer, per calendar year ($129.00 for the 2020-2021 bundle version is available for the month of December), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business.To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.About Halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft