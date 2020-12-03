Alliance Technologies’ Blake Cundiff Named to ACG’s Emerging 20 Group of Business Leaders

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alliance Technologies LLC Press Release

Cundiff joins a select group of 24 rising corporate leaders in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis, MO, December 03, 2020 --(



Cundiff joins a select group of 24 rising corporate leaders in the St. Louis area. Each will participate in educational sessions designed to increase their knowledge of mergers and acquisitions and corporate growth strategies. Group members will also have the opportunity to build a strong network of like-minded professionals. Many of the participants represent the largest and fastest growing companies in the St. Louis region.



“It’s quite an honor to be selected for the Emerging 20 program. I look forward to building long term relationships with the other participants, increasing my knowledge of M&A, and using it as a foundation to help Alliance make a bigger impact in the St. Louis community,” Cundiff said, whose responsibility includes helping Alliance grow its three corporate entities. All 3 have a role in the M&A lifecycle - Alliance Technology Services, Systems Services, and Consulting Services.



ACG St. Louis serves as a catalyst for business growth by providing businesses with relevant knowledge, sources of capital and other resources. The chapter serves more than 350 members and is comprised of the area’s leading corporations, capital providers, private equity and mezzanine firms, investment bankers, local banking professionals, partners in top law and accounting firms and leaders at advisory and service companies. Together they provide support and guidance by sharing their resources and services with each other.



About Alliance Technologies and Alliance Systems

James Canada

314-219-7887



alliancetechnologiesllc.com



