NewAge(R) Industries Expands Warehouse Space at Its Southeastern Pennsylvania Headquarters; Increases Storage Area by 25 Percent

NewAge Industries recently increased storage space for the plastic and silicone tubing its team members manufacture. The warehouse space, previously leased to a tenant, is within its headquarters in Southampton, PA., and now houses bulk tubing inventory. Plans involve shifting inventory of other products to allow room for additional cleanroom manufacturing areas. Due to its growth, NewAge now utilizes the entire building, which was purchased twenty years ago.

“Business is brisk,” stated Ken Baker, CEO. “Orders are coming in, which we’re very thankful for, and we need to make sure we’ve got plenty of space to store bulk tubing. No customer wants to hear ‘It’s out of stock.’”



The vacated area in NewAge’s building, previously leased to a tenant, allows for a redesign of current warehousing. The company will move a portion of its NewAge products, consisting mostly of PVC, polyurethane, silicone and other plastic tubing, to the newly-acquired space. This will allow storage of AdvantaPure products, primarily high purity silicone and TPE tubing, to expand into the space that formerly housed NewAge products. Uses for AdvantaPure products include sterile filling, pharmaceutical sampling and delivery systems, bioreactor processes, filtration, high purity fluid transfer, and vaccine development and production, including those involving COVID-19.



Using the new area increases NewAge’s overall storage space by an additional twenty-five percent. NewAge is also utilizing several thousand square feet of vacated office space. The company anticipates gaining efficiencies and upgrading technologies as part of the shift.



Another potential benefit of the new space is expansion of the company’s cleanroom manufacturing area for AdvantaPure’s high purity products such as platinum-cured silicone tubing and hose, Single-Use molded tubing assemblies, and its BioClosure(R) container closures. Completed only two years ago, the cleanrooms are approaching manufacturing capacity. With AdvantaPure product moving to areas that previously held NewAge product, it allows room for additional cleanrooms to be developed.



“When we moved into this building in 2000, we only needed one of its three warehouse sections, plus the main office space,” noted Baker. “One empty warehouse section housed the Southampton Fire Company while their building was being renovated, and another section was empty for a while. We anticipated filling the whole building one day, and that day is here.”



NewAge Industries also has another expansion in process.



“We recently invested in a building just a few miles from our headquarters,” said Baker, “and following renovations, we’ll be manufacturing AdvantaPure products from there as well. It’s all part of our plan to continue growth and meet our customers’ demands.”



Learn more about NewAge Industries’ other expansion plans at www.newageindustries.com/pr194.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



