Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Receive press releases from GeoComm: By Email RSS Feeds: Texas County Missouri Selects GeoComm for GIS Data Improvement Project

St. Cloud, MN, December 03, 2020 --(



Once the GIS data has been improved, Texas County officials will utilize GeoComm Maintainer to complete their ongoing GIS data maintenance. GeoComm Maintainer is an NG9-1-1 GIS addressing tool that empowers uses to achieve high levels of accuracy and synchronization of your geospatial 9-1-1 data.



Texas County will also use the newly improved GIS data in their GeoComm Dispatch Map, map-based decision support application. GeoComm Dispatch Map leverages the latest RapidSOS technology and displays indoor maps.



A portion of the funding for this project is being provided through the State of Missouri allocation of Federal NG911 Grant funds. Texas County is one of just 18 agencies in Missouri that were awarded funds through this program.



This GIS data improvement project will be completed at the same time the State of Missouri is doing a statewide NG9-1-1 GIS Consulting project aimed at driving their statewide GIS readiness for NG9-1-1. This statewide project, which GeoComm is also assisting with, includes the development of NG9-1-1 GIS standards and then a detailed analysis and assessment of each counties GIS data to determine its compliance with those newly established standards.



About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence™, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. St. Cloud, MN, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm is honored to be selected by Texas County, Missouri, the largest land mass county in Missouri, covering almost 1200 square miles, to complete a GIS Data Improvement project. GeoComm will partner with Texas County to improve their GIS data, achieving public safety grade GIS levels indicating it is ready to properly operate in a NG9-1-1 environment.Once the GIS data has been improved, Texas County officials will utilize GeoComm Maintainer to complete their ongoing GIS data maintenance. GeoComm Maintainer is an NG9-1-1 GIS addressing tool that empowers uses to achieve high levels of accuracy and synchronization of your geospatial 9-1-1 data.Texas County will also use the newly improved GIS data in their GeoComm Dispatch Map, map-based decision support application. GeoComm Dispatch Map leverages the latest RapidSOS technology and displays indoor maps.A portion of the funding for this project is being provided through the State of Missouri allocation of Federal NG911 Grant funds. Texas County is one of just 18 agencies in Missouri that were awarded funds through this program.This GIS data improvement project will be completed at the same time the State of Missouri is doing a statewide NG9-1-1 GIS Consulting project aimed at driving their statewide GIS readiness for NG9-1-1. This statewide project, which GeoComm is also assisting with, includes the development of NG9-1-1 GIS standards and then a detailed analysis and assessment of each counties GIS data to determine its compliance with those newly established standards.About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence™, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GeoComm