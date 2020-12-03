Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Produce Pro Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Produce Pro Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Produce Pro Reflects on 30 Years as a Software Leader in the Produce Industry Growing Together. Your Software Partner Since 1990.

Woodridge, IL, December 03, 2020 --(



“This anniversary is all about growth. While our customers have grown, the functionality of our software continues to expand which has caused steady and strong growth for us as a company since 1990,” said Marc Hatfield, National Sales Manager, Produce Pro Software.



Three decades ago, Produce Pro began with a vision to create an innovative software solution that fit the specific needs and nuances of the produce industry. Come December 1990, that vision became a reality when their very first customer, Caruso, Inc. launched the software. From these humble beginnings, fast forward to today where Produce Pro has nearly 300 produce companies and over 7000 end users running their fully integrated ERP solution.



“We are dedicated to providing the best and most robust solutions and support for our customers. As our company continues to grow and the industry changes at the rapid pace we have seen over the past few years, [especially this year], we will evolve and enhance the functionality of our software to support the needs of our customers and industry alike,” said Dave Donat, President, Produce Pro Software.



As 2020 comes to a close, Produce Pro took a look back on a year many of us could have never expected. This year wasn’t just a celebration of resilience and longevity in the industry but a reflection of how they got here. Produce Pro wouldn’t have seen growth and success without their customers, employees, and partners.



In response to celebrating their 30th Anniversary, several longstanding customers took note as to why they put their trust in Produce Pro for all these years.



- “We’ve been with Produce Pro since 1990, and we still believe this is the best solution available.” - Jim Caruso, President, Caruso, Inc.



- “The team at Produce Pro is always thinking about the next evolution of software to meet the changing demands of our business.” - Sam Maglio, President, Maglio Companies



- “They continually bring value, stay in tune with trends, and provide a willingness to work together and obtain solutions for our every need. Produce Pro has been a reliable work horse for our entire operation.” - Mike Maxwell, President, Procacci Brothers



“While our customers have been busy running [and adjusting] their operations this year, they continue to inspire us and drive us to do more. Our passion to not just be a software company but also experts in this industry has been the bedrock of our company these past thirty years,” said Donat. “It’s a privilege to serve this industry, and we look forward to growing together for many more years to come.”



About Caruso, Inc.

Caruso, Inc. is a value-added produce provider and fresh supply chain solutions company based in Cincinnati, OH servicing the United States.



About Maglio Companies

For five generations, Maglio has proven to be a leader in providing innovative solutions to meet every customer’s unique fresh produce needs. We have maintained a steadfast commitment to forward-thinking food safety practices and have not shied away from investments in equipment and facility technology.



About Procacci Brothers

As one of the largest wholesale produce distributors in North America, Procacci Brothers works to grow and strengthen the business of our customers. Procacci Brothers operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week in their state-of-the-art facilities in South Philadelphia. Their seven warehouses are located at one of the East Coast’s busiest ports on the Delaware River. Receiving the freshest produce locally, domestically, and from around the world, Procacci Brothers remains committed to building strong and unique programs for retail supermarkets, club stores, and the food service industry.



About Produce Pro Software

Produce Pro Software is an all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.



For more information about Produce Pro Software, please call 630-395-9600 or visit producepro.com. Woodridge, IL, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A leader in ERP software for the produce and perishables industry, Produce Pro Software has been celebrating a landmark 30th anniversary, centered around “Growing Together.” A company that started off small, with just a few programmers has matured to an over 100-person strong company with four locations nationwide.“This anniversary is all about growth. While our customers have grown, the functionality of our software continues to expand which has caused steady and strong growth for us as a company since 1990,” said Marc Hatfield, National Sales Manager, Produce Pro Software.Three decades ago, Produce Pro began with a vision to create an innovative software solution that fit the specific needs and nuances of the produce industry. Come December 1990, that vision became a reality when their very first customer, Caruso, Inc. launched the software. From these humble beginnings, fast forward to today where Produce Pro has nearly 300 produce companies and over 7000 end users running their fully integrated ERP solution.“We are dedicated to providing the best and most robust solutions and support for our customers. As our company continues to grow and the industry changes at the rapid pace we have seen over the past few years, [especially this year], we will evolve and enhance the functionality of our software to support the needs of our customers and industry alike,” said Dave Donat, President, Produce Pro Software.As 2020 comes to a close, Produce Pro took a look back on a year many of us could have never expected. This year wasn’t just a celebration of resilience and longevity in the industry but a reflection of how they got here. Produce Pro wouldn’t have seen growth and success without their customers, employees, and partners.In response to celebrating their 30th Anniversary, several longstanding customers took note as to why they put their trust in Produce Pro for all these years.- “We’ve been with Produce Pro since 1990, and we still believe this is the best solution available.” - Jim Caruso, President, Caruso, Inc.- “The team at Produce Pro is always thinking about the next evolution of software to meet the changing demands of our business.” - Sam Maglio, President, Maglio Companies- “They continually bring value, stay in tune with trends, and provide a willingness to work together and obtain solutions for our every need. Produce Pro has been a reliable work horse for our entire operation.” - Mike Maxwell, President, Procacci Brothers“While our customers have been busy running [and adjusting] their operations this year, they continue to inspire us and drive us to do more. Our passion to not just be a software company but also experts in this industry has been the bedrock of our company these past thirty years,” said Donat. “It’s a privilege to serve this industry, and we look forward to growing together for many more years to come.”About Caruso, Inc.Caruso, Inc. is a value-added produce provider and fresh supply chain solutions company based in Cincinnati, OH servicing the United States.About Maglio CompaniesFor five generations, Maglio has proven to be a leader in providing innovative solutions to meet every customer’s unique fresh produce needs. We have maintained a steadfast commitment to forward-thinking food safety practices and have not shied away from investments in equipment and facility technology.About Procacci BrothersAs one of the largest wholesale produce distributors in North America, Procacci Brothers works to grow and strengthen the business of our customers. Procacci Brothers operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week in their state-of-the-art facilities in South Philadelphia. Their seven warehouses are located at one of the East Coast’s busiest ports on the Delaware River. Receiving the freshest produce locally, domestically, and from around the world, Procacci Brothers remains committed to building strong and unique programs for retail supermarkets, club stores, and the food service industry.About Produce Pro SoftwareProduce Pro Software is an all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions to fresh produce businesses and the perishables industry. Produce Pro supports many of the best run companies providing an end-to-end solution that includes sales order entry, purchasing, manufacturing, inventory management, routing and logistics, accounting, E-commerce, EDI, document imaging, analytics, and warehouse management. Proudly on the cutting edge of traceability, they provide their clients with the tools to meet the demands of their customers.For more information about Produce Pro Software, please call 630-395-9600 or visit producepro.com. Contact Information Produce Pro Software

Kristen Santangelo

630-395-9600



https://www.producepro.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Produce Pro Software Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend