BYD 150kW DC Plug-in Charger Gains UL Certification

High Capacity Single-unit Charger works with any SAE J1772 CCS Type 1 connector

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org. Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced its 150kW DC fast charger for buses and trucks has been certified by Underwriters Laboratory (UL), widening the universe of charging solutions available for BYD customers.The DC charger is also the highest capacity, single-unit charger ever certified by UL. The charger can be used by any battery-electric bus or truck with a CCSType 1 connector.“Once again BYD is leading the way with innovative technology and offers the total solution for our customers’ needs,” BYD North America President Stella Li said. “Every day our buses and trucks are hard at work in North America and now there’s another option available on the job.”The BYD UL-listed 150kW DC charger gained a full suite of safety certifications that cover the charger’s connection to a power source and the plugs, receptacles, and couplers that connect to a bus or truck. The certifications include UL 2202, the standard for Safety of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging System Equipment for fast chargers, and UL 2594, the standard for Safety of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment.The UL symbol lets consumers know a product is safe and has been tested to rigorous standards designed to reduce the risk of fire, shock and personal injury.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with truly its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD’s American bus customers have logged over 15 million zero-emission miles of operations. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513About ULUL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org. Contact Information BYD

