RAMPF Promotes Health and Well-Being of Employees

Occupational health management program awarded the “BFK – Gesundes Unternehmen” quality label.

Michael Rampf, CEO of the RAMPF Group: "At RAMPF, the focus is on people. Our health management program is an important part of this claim, as we support our employees to stay healthy, productive, and creative."



The "BFK – Gesundes Unternehmen" certification confirms that RAMPF is implementing measures for occupational safety, mental health risk assessment, and DGUV II (accident prevention regulations), as well as providing an occupational health management and a health promotion program for its staff.



The RAMPF occupational health management program introduced at the German locations in 2016 includes, among others, events and lectures on health-related topics, gymnastics courses and massages during the lunch break, as well as the free provision of fruit and mineral water. In addition, employees have the opportunity to exercise in selected gyms.

