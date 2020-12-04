Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Expert Speaker Line-Up Announced for the 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference

SMi Group Reports: The agenda has been released for the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness conference, taking place virtually next April.

London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2020 --(



The 2021 agenda will further deliberate key technological requirements in order to complete the "Situational Awareness Jigsaw," including; vetronic architectures, communications, CIS capabilities, battle management systems, acoustic sensors, optronics, crew displays, defensive aid suites and mobile camouflage systems.



Organisations who have already signed up to attend include Abaco Systems, Army Futures Command, Brazilian Army, British Army, Copenhagen Sensor Technology, DE&S, UK MoD, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, DSTL, UK MoD, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and- Information Technology, Fraunhofer IOSB, Galleon Embedded Computing, General Dynamics Land Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd, Hensoldt Optronics, British Armour Centre, Instro Precision Ltd, John Cockerill Defense, Kappa Optronics GmbH, Leonardo, LPP s.r.o., MBDA Germany, UK MoD, Nedinsco, Saab AB, Sekai Europe GmbH, Teleplan Globe AS, Thales UK, The Royal United Services Institute, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE GHQ, US Army, W.L. Gore and more.



All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr1



Preview of net year’s UK & International Speaker Line-up:



Conference Chairman



• Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD



Expert Military and Government Speakers Include:



• Brigadier General Richard R. Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle, Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

• Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armoured Centre, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager, Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army Futures Command

• Major Robert Atchison, SO2 Armour Cap, Ground Manoeuvre Capability Office, British Army

• Major Joseph Needham, SO2 Land Systems, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

• Mr Hans-Josef Maas, Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Vetronics Project Leader, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology

• Mr Keith Smith, GVA Manager, Defence Equipment & Support, UK MoD



Industry Speakers Include:

• Mr Marc Krause, Project Manager, Vehicle Optronic, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH

• Mr Dieter Fasol, Expert Safety, Weapon System Design Germany / ILS and Safety, MBDA Deutschland GmbH

• Mr Andreas Öhlin, Product Manager Local Situational Awareness Systems, SAAB Vehicle Systems

• Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales UK

• And many more still to be announced



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr1



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Hensoldt Optronics and Galleon Embedded Computing



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are pleased to present the next annual conference in the sell-out portfolio of Armoured Vehicle events: Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness (FAVSA) 2021, taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021.The 2021 agenda will further deliberate key technological requirements in order to complete the "Situational Awareness Jigsaw," including; vetronic architectures, communications, CIS capabilities, battle management systems, acoustic sensors, optronics, crew displays, defensive aid suites and mobile camouflage systems.Organisations who have already signed up to attend include Abaco Systems, Army Futures Command, Brazilian Army, British Army, Copenhagen Sensor Technology, DE&S, UK MoD, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, DSTL, UK MoD, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and- Information Technology, Fraunhofer IOSB, Galleon Embedded Computing, General Dynamics Land Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd, Hensoldt Optronics, British Armour Centre, Instro Precision Ltd, John Cockerill Defense, Kappa Optronics GmbH, Leonardo, LPP s.r.o., MBDA Germany, UK MoD, Nedinsco, Saab AB, Sekai Europe GmbH, Teleplan Globe AS, Thales UK, The Royal United Services Institute, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE GHQ, US Army, W.L. Gore and more.All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr1Preview of net year’s UK & International Speaker Line-up:Conference Chairman• Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoDExpert Military and Government Speakers Include:• Brigadier General Richard R. Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle, Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command• Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armoured Centre, British Army• Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager, Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army Futures Command• Major Robert Atchison, SO2 Armour Cap, Ground Manoeuvre Capability Office, British Army• Major Joseph Needham, SO2 Land Systems, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory• Mr Hans-Josef Maas, Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Vetronics Project Leader, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology• Mr Keith Smith, GVA Manager, Defence Equipment & Support, UK MoDIndustry Speakers Include:• Mr Marc Krause, Project Manager, Vehicle Optronic, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH• Mr Dieter Fasol, Expert Safety, Weapon System Design Germany / ILS and Safety, MBDA Deutschland GmbH• Mr Andreas Öhlin, Product Manager Local Situational Awareness Systems, SAAB Vehicle Systems• Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales UK• And many more still to be announcedThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr1Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness12th - 13th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Hensoldt Optronics and Galleon Embedded ComputingSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend