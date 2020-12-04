PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Action Plus Bail Bonds

Action Plus Warns of Bail Bond Scams and Offers Tips for Finding a Good Bondsman


Scammers contact people claiming to be representing loved ones in need of bail money.

Clearwater, FL, December 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Unfortunately, bail bond scams are all too common and they target defendants and their family members. Action Plus Bail Bonds has released important information on how to avoid scams as well as helpful tips on how to find a good bondsman.

Located closest to the Pinellas County Jail, Action Plus Bail Bonds has been serving Clearwater and St. Pete throughout Pinellas & Pasco County for over 32 years. In April, 1988, after receiving his Professional Bail Bondsman License, Frank and his wife, MaryJo opened Action Plus Bonds across from the Pinellas County Jail.

“There are many unscrupulous individuals posing as bail bondsman,” says owner Frank Kopczynski of Action Plus. “When choosing one, it’s crucial to choose someone reliable that you feel comfortable with.”

Looking for a bail bondsman often takes place during a stressful time when decisions have to be made quickly but there are some key things to look for to keep yourself protected and to ensure you do not make mistakes because you feel rushed.

Full article: https://actionplusbb.com/2020/07/27/finding-a-good-bail-bondsman-4-important-tips/

Address: 14605 49th St. N #3, Clearwater 33762
Phone: 727.530.0146
Web: actionplusbb.com
Email: contact@actionplusbb.com
Contact Information
Action Plus Bail Bonds
Frank Kopczynski
727-530-0146
Contact
https://actionplusbb.com

