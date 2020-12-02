Occupational Training & Supply Adds Blackline Safety’s G7 Connected Safety Wearables to Line Card

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Occupational Training and Supply Press Release

Willowbrook, IL, December 02, 2020



“Taking us to the next level of gas detection and worker safety,” said Chris David, Purchaser. “This distribution agreement with Blackline Safety is a natural extension to our portfolio of services. By expanding our focus on safety solutions, we are helping businesses elevate their safety program through practical and easy to manage cloud-connected safety technologies.”



“Combining OTS’ experience and expertise with our cloud-connected safety technology, we are making it easy for businesses to modernize their approach to gas detection,” said Brad Dohm, Regional Sales Manager with Blackline Safety. “We’re also increasing their competitiveness through automated compliance reporting and the option for affordable team collaboration with push-to-talk built into each of our G7 safety wearables.”



Blackline Safety’s G7 lineup of cellular-connected safety wearables automatically connect to the Blackline Safety Cloud, allowing businesses to monitor the wellbeing of field and facility personnel easily and seamlessly, including lone workers. Should an incident occur - a gas leak, health event or injury - cloud-hosted emergency response management software makes it easy for a control room or Blackline’s in-house 24/7 Safety Operations Center to respond to any incident in seconds. As businesses transform digitally through adoption of connected technologies, Blackline’s G7 gas detection lineup automates regulatory compliance reporting though online, interactive reports. Adding further value, Blackline’s G7 wearables connect teams through push-to-talk that includes 100 channels of communication, working like a traditional two-way radio. One G7 safety wearable converges three devices into one - a traditional gas detector, a lone worker monitor and a walkie-talkie.



About Occupational Training and Supply

Occupational Training and Supply (OTS) is a family owned industrial supply company specializing in the areas of safety, abatement, construction, hazardous materials, and remediation. OTS is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) located 20 miles from downtown Chicago. We have served customers local and across the country since 1996. Our sales team’s focus is to provide customers with the best knowledge, service, and competitive pricing in the industry.



About Blackline Safety

Lara La Spina

630-655-3900



www.otssupply.com



