The Scientology Information Center “Decked the Halls” with Pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Décor

On Monday, the 23rd of November the Church of Scientology completed its annual holiday décor of the Historic Clearwater building’s 102-year old exterior which houses the Scientology Information Center.

Clearwater, FL, December 04, 2020



“This year, with to the current circumstances, I feel it’s more important than ever to help make the season as beautiful and happy as possible,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Just the other day a woman stopped by with her mother and her two fur-babies who took selfies in front of our Christmas tree. It’s great that we can help inspire a positive spirit for our neighbors with our decor.”



Guests, who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenents of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.



No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for guests.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



