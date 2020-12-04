Tech Legends Including Chambers, Doerr, Bersin to Speak at Betterworks Goal Summit

Press Releases Betterworks Press Release

Executives and HR Leaders learn Proven Methods to bring strategy execution and people together to improve operational results and accelerate growth in 2021.

New York, NY, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Betterworks, the leading strategy execution enterprise software company, announced today the betterworks 2020 Goal Summit. This free, full day virtual conference is designed for senior leaders looking to transform their organization through results-driven goals. Goal Summit will bring together hundreds of executives across business organizations and human capital roles to bridge the gap between performance, strategy and execution. The conference is Thursday, December 10, 2020 and begins at 9:00 am to 3:30 pm PST (12:00 pm to 6:30 pm EST).A group of world-class speakers will be available for attendees to learn from and ask questions to including (click name for session information):Doug Dennerline, CEO and Chairman of betterworksJohn Chambers, former Chairman and CEO of CiscoJohn Doerr, Chairman of Kleiner Perkins and author of Measure What MattersAlexandra Wood, Associate Partner at McKinsey and CompanyJosh Bersin, Thought Leader, Industry Analyst, and Dean at Bersin AcademyTracey Newell, President of InformaticaHumera Shahid, VP Talent Development at IntuitAndrew Cole, CHRO at VertivCara Breannan Allamano, SVP of People, Places, and Learning at UdemyAlso, Jimmy Blackmon, recognized as the most experienced combat leader of the modern era and author of Pale Horse, will deliver an inspiring keynote that fuels your responsibility as a leader to cast the vision and shape the organizational culture within your business.Attendees will learn how to identify the leadership-approved methods to execute on strategy, how to create and align goals that feed into operational results, and why business and HR executives need to work in tandem to lead transformational change.To register, please visit https://events.betterworks.com/goal-summitAbout betterworksBetterworks enables enterprise organizations to focus on, measure, and deliver superior business results.Industry leaders like Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and University of Phoenix use betterworks' strategy execution software to continuously align people and teams with strategy by utilizing Objectives & Key Results (OKR), continuous performance management (CPM), and employee engagement insights.Betterworks has empowered its customers with enterprise agility to execute on over 10 million goals through more than 3 million performance conversations.Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. Its board includes John Doerr, OKR pioneer and author of New York Times Best Seller Measure What Matters, and global thought leader Josh Bersin, as board observer. www.betterworks.com

