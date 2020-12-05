Davlyn Group Acquires Norfab-Amatex

Press Releases Davlyn Group Press Release

Norfab designs and manufactures heat and cut resistant textiles for personal protective garments, and other applications, including insulation, friction resistance, and composites. Industries served by Norfab include emergency response, steel, glass, and automotive. Amatex produces both broad and narrow woven thermal protection fabrics used in numerous industrial markets, including utility, automotive, marine, chemical, welding, and hearth. The company has roots dating back to 1909.



"Norfab-Amatex is an exciting acquisition," comments Mauricio Zavatti, CEO, Davlyn Group. “It is aligned with our strategy of reinforcing our core, high temperature textile offering, expanding into high growth, adjacent markets, and achieving best-in-class manufacturing performance. Further, the combined company will be ideally positioned to tackle our customers’ most challenging heat and safety challenges.”



Headquartered in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the company has 130 employees across three manufacturing facilities in North America.



“We are excited to join Davlyn Group and create a world-class leader in technical textiles,” said John Weber, CEO, Norfab-Amatex. “Our customer-centric cultures are very compatible, which will allow for a smooth integration.”



The combined company will be headquartered in Spring City, Pennsylvania, the location of Davlyn Group’s current headquarters.



About Davlyn Group

Davlyn Group is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of technical textile products for the industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The Company’s products and engineering services are used by thousands of customers in over 50 countries to help keep heat in its place, improve safety, and increase productivity. Our excellence in innovation, quality, value engineering, and on-time performance has earned us a multitude of recognition awards from some of the world’s largest appliance and industrial equipment manufacturers. More information is available at: www.davlyngroup.com, www.norfab.com, and www.amatex.com.



About Emko Capital

