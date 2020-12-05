M3Linked(TM) Named Brand to Watch by Franchise Dictionary Game Changers 2020 Edition

Press Releases M3Linked Press Release

Birmingham, MI, December 05, 2020 --(



“This recognition feels like quite an accomplishment as we wrap up our first six months of business in 2020,” said Nelick. “Our quickly growing community is a sign of the need for connection and community for entrepreneurs in these unprecedented times.”



Alesia Visconti, CEO / Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine says, “Franchise ownership allows people to follow their dreams of being their own boss and taking control of their futures. It supports people working for themselves but not by themselves. It’s a community of professionals all supporting successful business ownership. A brand that’s included on our '20 Brands to Watch' is an exciting accomplishment and shows commitment to excellence.”



The Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a leading franchise publication in both digital and print format and has more than 350,000 readers. It targets prospective franchisees in an informative and educational manner and is well-respected throughout the industry.



About M3Linked(TM)

Tina Fleming

248-613-3898



www.m3linked.com



