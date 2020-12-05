Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Brenda Brown Entertainment/Pure Heart... Press Release

GWEN Global 5th Annual Awards Ceremony celebrates Ms. Dionne Warwick’s 80th birthday.

Las Vegas, NV, December 05, 2020



Celebrating the 80th Birthday of Ms. Dionne Warwick on December 12, 2020 as she receives the GWEN Legendary Luminary Award.



Global Women's Empowerment Network www.GWEN.GLOBAL has partnered with M.A.C. (Managing Artistic Concepts) for the 5th Annual GWEN Luminary Awards in Concert, to continue to shine a spotlight on individuals and organizations who are making a difference in the world.



December 12, 2020 at 11:00AM PST/ 2:00PM EST/ (8:00 Nigeria) GWEN Global will air a 2+ hour concert and awards ceremony filled with concert performances linking artists between the two continents (United States and Nigeria/Nollywood).



Stage It stageit.com/GWENAwards2020/91377 will air the event on their industry-leading streaming concert platform, which allows donations for live auction items, to be made from the date of ticket sales throughout the broadcast. Tickets go on sale November 20, 2020 1:00AM PST.



2020 GWEN Luminary Award Honorees, include Iconic artist, Dionne Warwick, (Legendary Luminary Award) along with other honorees from the United States, Cat Cora (Food Network/Chefs for Humanity), Verdine White (Earth Wind & Fire), Sonita (GWEN Gal/Rapper/Musician).



Nigeria (Nollywood) honorees include 2Face Idibia (2 Baba/Foundation) Bongos Ikwue (Legendary Luminary Award), Dame Julie Okah-Donli (NAPTIP - survivors of sex trafficking), Dr Elisha Attai (African Women Leadership Organization).



Headliner performer is African's treasure, 2Face Idibia (AKA 2Baba), with other performers, Brothers Koren (USA) Lizzie Sider (USA) Nya Jolie (USA) Asabe Madaki (Nigeria) Sonita (Refugee Rapper from Afghanistan who escaped childhood marriage) and a SURPRISE unveiling of a new artist from the producers of Lady Gaga, for this years New Artist Award.



GWEN Global, Tess Cacciatore will host the show from the heart of Hollywood at the W-Hotel above the legendary Walk-of-Fame. Jasmine Star will co-host from Los Angeles (17 year old protege of rock/blues/classical/pop). Nigerian co-Host is Naomee (Radio Host and Personality).



“During these challenging times we get to rise to the occasion and make things work in for the betterment of the world. Collaboration within the nonprofit arena has been a cornerstone mission of mine since 1993, shining a spotlight on celebrities, individuals and organizations who are dedicated to changing the world together. The organizations that have been brought together are passionate about Human Rights and Education. We are proud to be raising money for their causes through the sale of merchandise, ticket sales, and live auction items.” - Tess Cacciatore



Proceeds from merchandise sales, created and operated by Represent, along with ticket sales for the concert, and live auction items will go to help fund programs in the United States and Nigeria, Africa. Merchandise for the "Hold My Hand" and "Power of 1" campaign will commence sales on November 18, 2020. https://represent.com/store/2baba



Cacciatore has been working in the nonprofit and entertainment arena since 1993 with the model of collaboration instead of competition. Proceeds from the event go Human Rights and Education through the following collaboration partners and organizations: Global Women’s Empowerment Network (workshops for healing), Hunger: Not Impossible (in honor of Dionne Warwick - Texting platform to help feed the hungry) Cat Cora, Chefs for Humanity (USA and African feeding programs) Verdine White Foundation Earth Wind & Fire (Music Education for at-risk youth), NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) rehabilitation of survivors of human trafficking, African Women Leadership Organization (AWLO) “Say No To Rape” program, Water Bearers, clean water pilot program in Niger Delta, and in honor and partnership of 2Baba Foundation, Music Education and School Build in Lagos, AND, support for Internal Displaced Persons (IDP camp) support for education in Benue State, local hospital for VVF surgeries for girls suffering from forced pregnancies in Zaria (Kaduna State). These surgeries cost $50USD that will save lives.



Live Auction Items include:



Painting of 2Face Idibia by Amy Burkman (live performance speed painter). Live performance on the broadcast to see the painting come to life.



Autographed, Limited Edition Sketch of Dionne Warwick from Joel Christopher Payne (Disney artist) - autographed by Ms. Warwick and Mr. Payne.



Cat Cora autographed cookbook and $100 certificate to Mesa Burger Restaurant.



Commercial to promote your brand/product on i-Launch streaming platform (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and more). Deal worth $5,000 in advertising.



GWEN Books publishing Deal Includes:

ISBN

Editing

Formatting

Cover Design

Distribution to Amazon, Kindle, Nook, Barnes & Noble, Apple Bookworth $7,500.



Autographed bound script "Power of 1" Nollywood movie starring Annie Idibia, Alex Ekubo, Ramsey Nouah, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu and many more. (Feat. 2Face Idibia)



Nehita Fine Jewelry (Nigerian designer MonaLisa Okajie) freshwater pearls.



African designer Kadi with head wrap/maske and Nigerian Jewelry.



Maliboo Beads, (Nigerian Designer) original necklace made with turquoise and freshwater pearls



Original hand-woven cape, Made by VOX from indigenous women creating fashion.



GWEN Initiatives (NGO status Nigeria) along with Global Women's Empowerment Network (USA) will continue efforts beyond this event with a documentary series to provide focus and funding, furthering the efforts of the programs set forth from this concert.



Media Contact:

Tess Cacciatore

tcacciatore@gwennetwork.org

Brenda Brown

702-882-0502



www.brendabrownentertainment.com



