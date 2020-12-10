Press Releases Kasan Law Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Kasan Law: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Announcing the Launch of Kasan Law

Kasan Law Opens its Chicago-Loop Law Firm.





Khalid Hasan expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “It is truly an honor to announce the opening of Kasan Law. And I would like to express my gratitude to everyone that has supported me in this endeavor, including the talented lawyers that provided me with guidance and mentorship. My dream of starting a law firm could not be possible without the overwhelming support. I’m excited and looking forward to the future.”



Khalid earned his law degree from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law and is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Arizona. After graduation, he practiced in the areas of personal injury and civil litigation. He has successfully recovered millions of dollars for his clients. Last year, as a second chair and alongside Katherine Cárdenas, he successfully secured a $2.5 million jury verdict for a client that was sexually abused by her kindergarten teacher.



You can learn more about Kasan Law at



About Kasan Law: Based in the Chicago-Loop, Kasan Law is a boutique law firm that provides personalized legal services and takes pride in forming professional relationships based on trust and dependability. Kasan Law represents individuals and businesses in various civil litigation and transactional matters, including personal injury, vehicle accidents, medical malpractice and real estate. Chicago, IL, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Khalid Hasan has officially launched Kasan Law, a boutique law firm that represents clients in personal injury matters, including vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, premises liability, and wrongful death. In addition, Kasan Law provides legal services to businesses and individuals in the areas of civil litigation and real estate law. The law firm is located at 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3800, Chicago, Illinois 60603.Khalid Hasan expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “It is truly an honor to announce the opening of Kasan Law. And I would like to express my gratitude to everyone that has supported me in this endeavor, including the talented lawyers that provided me with guidance and mentorship. My dream of starting a law firm could not be possible without the overwhelming support. I’m excited and looking forward to the future.”Khalid earned his law degree from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law and is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Arizona. After graduation, he practiced in the areas of personal injury and civil litigation. He has successfully recovered millions of dollars for his clients. Last year, as a second chair and alongside Katherine Cárdenas, he successfully secured a $2.5 million jury verdict for a client that was sexually abused by her kindergarten teacher.You can learn more about Kasan Law at LawKasan.com About Kasan Law: Based in the Chicago-Loop, Kasan Law is a boutique law firm that provides personalized legal services and takes pride in forming professional relationships based on trust and dependability. Kasan Law represents individuals and businesses in various civil litigation and transactional matters, including personal injury, vehicle accidents, medical malpractice and real estate. Contact Information Kasan Law

Khalid Hasan

312-300-6724



www.lawkasan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kasan Law