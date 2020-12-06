Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between All-Star Fire, LLC and Fire Safety and Protection, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Sunny River Management

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, December 06, 2020 --(



ASF is a full-service fire sprinkler, fire alarm, and fire extinguisher firm. The company specializes in the installation, inspection, testing, monitoring, retrofitting, servicing and repairing and value engineering of fire safety systems.



Founded in 2012, SRM is a private investment firm and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm invests in Industrial inspection, quality control and safety, fire and life safety solutions and medical and diagnostic imaging services sectors. FSP is a high growth fire and life safety business offering a comprehensive set of services across a breadth of customers and geographies. Since 2018, FSP has grown through six successful acquisitions and integrations. This transaction is an add-on acquisition to FSP.



Regarding the deal, Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent All-Star Fire in this transaction. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams to strategically accelerate the rate of growth. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

