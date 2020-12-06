MB Innovations Launches rentado for Renters and Landlords

Press Releases MB Innovations, LLC Press Release

rentado is designed to disrupt the current renter-landlord structure and bring innovation to the industry.

Long Beach, CA, December 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MB Innovations, LLC has launched its inaugural iPhone application to improve the lives of renters and landlords worldwide. This free app is designed with the renter in mind - automatically notifying them to key events such as Rent Due, Street Sweeping and Trash Day. Through the app, now available on the Apple App Store, the renter can easily contact their landlord via various means - Text, Email, or Phone.From the landlord's perspective, rentado aims to improve tenant satisfaction and increase the rate of on-time payments. In the next version of the app, due to be released in early 2021, renters will be able to pay their rent directly with rentado all while keeping clean accounting records for the landlord.The company has plans to sequentially roll out many more versions based upon intellectual property already developed by the company after years of market research. They chose to release these versions in stages so they can gather feedback from their users and adapt to the needs and requests of users worldwide.MB Innovations, LLC was founded in 2020 in Long Beach, California by two former California State University, Long Beach students with the goal of incorporating technology to solve ancient problems and disrupt the marketplace. Also in development is a News website that will automatically summarize major news articles worldwide.For more information, please visit www.rentadoUSA.comFor inquiries, please email: MBInnovationsCA@gmail.com

Justin Morgan

562-221-6156



rentadoUSA.com



