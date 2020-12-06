Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Impact Branding Consulting Receives Patent for First-of-Its-Kind Predictive Model Software

Atlanta, GA, December 06, 2020 --(



A first-of-its-kind, the Profit Enhancer is a predictive model diagnostic tool that offers scientific insight to provide faster solutions and combat lost revenue and productivity. It evaluates client behavior patterns, and determines the growth opportunities and development trends of products, services and business units within the company by analyzing one quarter’s worth of data. The software completes an analysis in an hour or less and can be used in any industry.



“This software is revolutionary - a first-of-its kind. In development since 2011, It will become a benchmark tool used by professional consultants across all industries to grow their businesses and better serve their clients,” Natasha E. Davis, CEO of Impact Branding Consulting, said. “It completely removes the guesswork out of consulting, leading to guaranteed revenue growth and results for clients.”



The tool was designed for consultants by a consultant in order to optimize results, streamline client management and improve the customer experience. It provides consultants with the necessary insights to be effective and stand out in the market. The initial licensing opportunity is being launched in December 2020 to the Beta testers of the PEA and in January 2021 licensing will open to other consultants for access. Creator and CEO, Davis says her goal is to onboard the first 100 licensed users by mid 2021 during phase one. “My intention and desire is to re-establish credibility and respect in the consulting profession,” says Davis.



The provisional patent protects the software from being copied during the 12-month period before a formal utility patent application is filed. It also lowers the cost of and quickens the preliminary process, as well as establishes an official USPTO filing date.



You can learn more about the Profit Enhancer at https://ProfitEnhancerAnalysis.com.



About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is a brand strategy consulting firm that specializes in providing end to end strategic planning, brand positioning and training & development. They are committed to enhancing the performance and efficiency of day to day operations for companies.



The Mission of Impact Branding is to "Ensure that NO Good Brand is Left Behind.” Its Vision is to “Ensure the Brands of our Client's have a lasting and profitable Impact.” For more information and tour IBC online visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org Atlanta, GA, December 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. has received a provisional patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on its Profit Enhancer Analysis (PEA) software, a predictive model tool for consultants to use for their client management to improve overall revenue behavior and performance for their clients. The PEA, uses a proprietary algorithm to identify performance gaps and financial gaps in a company including its products, services or departments.A first-of-its-kind, the Profit Enhancer is a predictive model diagnostic tool that offers scientific insight to provide faster solutions and combat lost revenue and productivity. It evaluates client behavior patterns, and determines the growth opportunities and development trends of products, services and business units within the company by analyzing one quarter’s worth of data. The software completes an analysis in an hour or less and can be used in any industry.“This software is revolutionary - a first-of-its kind. In development since 2011, It will become a benchmark tool used by professional consultants across all industries to grow their businesses and better serve their clients,” Natasha E. Davis, CEO of Impact Branding Consulting, said. “It completely removes the guesswork out of consulting, leading to guaranteed revenue growth and results for clients.”The tool was designed for consultants by a consultant in order to optimize results, streamline client management and improve the customer experience. It provides consultants with the necessary insights to be effective and stand out in the market. The initial licensing opportunity is being launched in December 2020 to the Beta testers of the PEA and in January 2021 licensing will open to other consultants for access. Creator and CEO, Davis says her goal is to onboard the first 100 licensed users by mid 2021 during phase one. “My intention and desire is to re-establish credibility and respect in the consulting profession,” says Davis.The provisional patent protects the software from being copied during the 12-month period before a formal utility patent application is filed. It also lowers the cost of and quickens the preliminary process, as well as establishes an official USPTO filing date.You can learn more about the Profit Enhancer at https://ProfitEnhancerAnalysis.com.About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is a brand strategy consulting firm that specializes in providing end to end strategic planning, brand positioning and training & development. They are committed to enhancing the performance and efficiency of day to day operations for companies.The Mission of Impact Branding is to "Ensure that NO Good Brand is Left Behind.” Its Vision is to “Ensure the Brands of our Client's have a lasting and profitable Impact.” For more information and tour IBC online visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org Contact Information Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend