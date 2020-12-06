PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Raman Kuppuswamy

Raman Kuppuswamy, the YouTuber and Content Creator, Says He Has Released His New Video, "Healthy Aging and Looking Young"


Raman Kuppuswamy, a YouTuber and content creator, says he has released his new video "Healthy Aging and Looking Young" on his YouTube channel, "Cordially Yours - Health and Fitness." According to him, people can maintain their good health and young looks even as they age if they take the steps suggested in his video.

Chennai, India, December 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Raman Kuppusway, the content creator and YouTuber, says, "People should age successfully and healthily because even after they become old, they have to carry out their tasks without any hassles. That is the reason I am releasing the video, 'Healthy Aging and Looking Young'" on my YouTube channel, "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness." By watching the video, one can learn the steps they should take for aging healthily."

Raman emphatically asserts, "Physical activities and a daily exercise regimen will do a world of good in helping people age healthily. Apart from this, people should make it a point to completely refrain from eating processed foods, junk foods, and fried items. Instead, they should eat lots of fiber foods. By opting for fiber-rich foods, people can keep the negative impact of free radicals at bay."

The YouTuber further adds, "People should drink adequate amounts of water for ridding their systems of toxins that may enter their body. Also, they should learn to manage their stress levels as well because stress can cause several serious ailments."

Lastly, he advises people, "You should not use skin-care products and cosmetics that contain chemicals. Instead, you can go for natural products for keeping your skin healthy and young. You should avoid excessive exposure to the sun as well."

Raman Kuppuswamy firmly says, "These steps will certainly help people in aging healthily. They can retain their young looks for several years as well."
Contact Information
Cordially Yours
Raman Kuppuswamy
+919840185460
Contact
http://rkuppuswamy.blogspot.in/

