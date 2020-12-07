ESPAT TV Announces Launch of Creative Collective and New Content Partner Ridley Scott Creative Group

Press Releases ESPAT TV Press Release

New York, NY, December 07, 2020 --(



As gaming and esports are in the midst of explosive creative growth ESPAT TV is proud to welcome some of the world’s most recognized content producers, led by the experienced producers and directors of the Ridley Scott Creative Group. This new collaboration, which sits at the intersection of memorable content and gaming engagement, will benefit from the resources and talent now mutually available, as the team continues to create memorable campaigns for ESPAT TV clients.



“It is rare to have a creative group that consistently produces top-tier work while at the same time achieving such strong performance,” said ESPAT TV co-founder and CEO Dante Simpson. “The Ridley Scott Creative Group has proven itself capable of delivering against a range of production needs, and their diverse assortment of skills and collaborative culture will benefit the clients we are now adding.”



Director Christian Lamb, who will be helping to lead the collaboration at the Ridley Scott Creative Group, said, “ESPAT TV’s Creative Collective launch is a unique opportunity for our global network of production talent. Gaming and Esports are universal entertainment and we’re excited to explore the storytelling possibilities, from live TV, branded and episodic content to AR, VR and everything in between.”



Contact Information ESPAT TV

LaTonya Story

757-696-2349

www.espat.tv

--

Ridley Scott Creative Group

Lauri Aloi

lauri@rsafilms.com

LaTonya Story

757-696-2349



www.espat.tv

--

Ridley Scott Creative Group

Lauri Aloi

lauri@rsafilms.com



