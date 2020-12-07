PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Status Group International Announces Availability of Essential Business Services


In order to offset major cuts in Key Personel and services, SGIC is offering interim professional services to get small businesses ready for the post-COVID boom.

Islip Terrace, NY, December 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Status Group International Announces Critical Business Services

The post-COVID boom is coming, and Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 must be ready.

Today, Status Group International (SGIC) announces the full availability of essential and professional business services to provide immediate assistance.

“Interim BOD, CEO, COO placement, Client Advocacy, and Mediation, Franchise Specialists, professional document and e-email proofreading are ready to go,” said Allan Goldner, CEO at Status Group International (SGIC).

Companies worldwide have already benefited by deploying these services and have stated that this niche is the answer to rebuilding. When looking to make a global impact but sorely impacted by COVID-19, these services are essential to every small business owner.

Driven by client feedback, Status Group International (SGIC)’s commitment to offset client small business cuts and losses by providing these enhanced services have proven to be what is sorely needed at this time and in preparation for the coming post-COVID resurgence. Review the services now available at www.statusgroupinternational.com.

Founded in 2007, Status Group International (SGIC) is a small business and startup leader in private capital facilitation of over $2b in 2019-2020. The Company is focused on deliverables client confidentiality and satisfaction.

For more information, press only:

Allan Goldner
702-465-3700
agoldner@statusgroupinternational.com
www.statusgroupinternational.com
