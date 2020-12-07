REALTOR® Earns GRI Title

Press Releases Rosanne Paul-Bruno, Exit Realty Premier... Press Release

For more information about the GRI designation, contact your State Association. Boynton Beach, FL, December 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A Florida REALTOR® was recently awarded the Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation.The Broward Palm Beaches & St Lucie REALTORS® member who completed the curriculum required to achieve the highly acclaimed designation is Rosanne Paul-Bruno of Boynton Beach. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.Rosanne Paul-Bruno earned the "Graduate REALTOR® Institute” (GRI) designation by attending a specific, intensive series of a minimum of 90 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including: contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance, and risk reduction.In addition, they have learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization. With this designation and through increased awareness of current topics important to the real estate professional, such as legal issues, these REALTORS® can better serve prospective clients and customers.The REALTOR® Institute is designed to educate practitioners about local, state and national real estate practices that affect them, their clients and customers. The Institute is taught by leading real estate professionals from around the country.The GRI designation sets the individuals who have attained it apart from other practitioners because it indicates to the public that the individual has obtained a professional educational foundation on which to base the services they provide and that they are a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®.Obtaining the GRI designation is a beneficial way for a REALTOR® to advance their professional image. The extra measure of knowledge and prestige achieved by completing this course work is a tool that will advance a career in real estate on attracting and building new business.The REALTOR® Institute has been in existence more than twenty-five years old and has graduated thousands of REALTORS®.For more information about the GRI designation, contact your State Association. Contact Information Exit Realty Premier Elite

