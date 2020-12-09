Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: NASA to Provide Briefing on Their Small Spacecraft Technology Program at Small Satellites 2021

SMi Reports: Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA will be presenting an exclusive briefing at Small Satellites 2021.

London, United Kingdom, December 09, 2020 --(



As NASA is pushing the boundaries of Small Satellite technology, SMi Group is pleased to announce that Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA, will be presenting at the conference to provide updates and insight into their Small Spacecraft Technology program:



"NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology"



- Flight projects currently under development: NASA CubeSat missions



- Integrated Solar Array and Reflectarray Antenna (ISARA) – mission validation, in-orbit testing and utilisation in future high-bandwidth missions



- In space command and control – demonstrations of coordinated maneuver for CubeSats in LEO



- Priorities for the development of the program and future pathfinder projects planned



Presented by Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA



Attendance to Small Satellites 2021 is free for military and government personnel – registrations can be made at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom9.



NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program develops new capabilities which employ unique features of small spacecraft for science, exploration and space operations. NASA views the large-scale use of small satellites as a "paradigm shift" for themselves and the wider space community.



An example of this is NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative, which provides opportunities for small satellite payloads built by universities and non-profit organizations to "get a ride" on upcoming launches. This initiative greatly expands accessibility to space for smaller organisations and opens the way for exciting new possibilities in space.



Mr Hunter will be joined by a number of other speakers from the US, including:



- "Applications for Small & Cube Satellites"

Presented by Mrs Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Small Satellite Portfolio, AFRL, US Air Force



- "Data, Networking and Security in Space"

Presented by Mr Tyler Diaz, CEO, Stara Space



- "Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise"

Presented by Captain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, CIS Division, Dstl/US Air Force and Mr Rich Burchfield, Executive Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation



- "Prototyping at Aerospace's xLab"

Presented by Dr Richard Welle, Senior Scientist, xLab, The Aerospace Corporation



- "Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era"

Presented by Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission



The full conference agenda can be viewed online at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom9.



Small Satellites Conference 2021

26th – 27th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by Arralis and Contec



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Small Satellites conference will take place on 26th – 27th April 2021 to explore the future of commercial and military space in the LEO small satellites market.As NASA is pushing the boundaries of Small Satellite technology, SMi Group is pleased to announce that Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA, will be presenting at the conference to provide updates and insight into their Small Spacecraft Technology program:"NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology"- Flight projects currently under development: NASA CubeSat missions- Integrated Solar Array and Reflectarray Antenna (ISARA) – mission validation, in-orbit testing and utilisation in future high-bandwidth missions- In space command and control – demonstrations of coordinated maneuver for CubeSats in LEO- Priorities for the development of the program and future pathfinder projects plannedPresented by Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASAAttendance to Small Satellites 2021 is free for military and government personnel – registrations can be made at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom9.NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program develops new capabilities which employ unique features of small spacecraft for science, exploration and space operations. NASA views the large-scale use of small satellites as a "paradigm shift" for themselves and the wider space community.An example of this is NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative, which provides opportunities for small satellite payloads built by universities and non-profit organizations to "get a ride" on upcoming launches. This initiative greatly expands accessibility to space for smaller organisations and opens the way for exciting new possibilities in space.Mr Hunter will be joined by a number of other speakers from the US, including:- "Applications for Small & Cube Satellites"Presented by Mrs Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Small Satellite Portfolio, AFRL, US Air Force- "Data, Networking and Security in Space"Presented by Mr Tyler Diaz, CEO, Stara Space- "Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise"Presented by Captain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, CIS Division, Dstl/US Air Force and Mr Rich Burchfield, Executive Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation- "Prototyping at Aerospace's xLab"Presented by Dr Richard Welle, Senior Scientist, xLab, The Aerospace Corporation- "Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era"Presented by Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications CommissionThe full conference agenda can be viewed online at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom9.Small Satellites Conference 202126th – 27th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Arralis and ContecFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom9



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend