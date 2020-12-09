New Protective Key for Mirror Polished Hygiene Locks from FDB Panel Fittings and DIRAK

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

New Double D profile key for hygiene locks from FDB Panel Fittings which protects against micro scratch surface damage when used in operation.

DIRAK hygiene locks from FDB have been tested in accordance with DGUV Test Certificate NV 13090 and it is important that they remain pristine in service as these mirror surfaces may be easily scratched with a metal key – making them difficult to clean properly and giving the possibility of bacterial build up.



DIRAK have therefore developed a new 13mm double D hygienic key made of high strength Grivory® industrial plastic, now available from FDB Panel Fittings, to prevent operational scratch damage to these mirror surfaces. This high-quality material ensures that the key is both strong and robust while protecting the polished surface of the lock insert.



FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer a special new Double D profile key for hygiene locks which protects against micro scratch surface damage when used in operation. This new key helps to maintain the strict performance conditions required by the food processing industry, requirements which include the use of hygiene rated quarter turn latch/locks which have mirror-polished surfaces in order to protect against accumulation of dirt and bacteria.

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/204-0146-51-05015-hygienic-key-wrench-for-sw13-insert



