Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Associates in Pediatric Therapy and VersiCare Group

The seller, Associates in Pediatric Therapy, has provided therapeutic services to children with special needs in Metro Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Erlanger, and Southern Indiana since 2007. Renea Sageser, CEO of APT, and husband Scott started with six part-time employees and grew to over 175 employees who serve patients in rural areas to receive high-quality care closer to their homes.

The buyer, VersiCare Group, is a Detroit, MI-based provider of home and community-based services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



“We are pleased to welcome APT to the VersiCare Family,” stated Lauren Sclesky, CEO of VersiCare. “When we decided to launch an aggressive growth plan in 2018, we targeted companies who share the mission in 'helping people succeed' that has led to VersiCare’s success. With this new partnership, I am confident we can continue to provide best-in-class services across Kentucky and Indiana in addition to our other service areas.”



Benchmark International was fortunate enough to represent another highly sought after business opportunity with Associates in Pediatric Therapy. “We had a lot of connections along the way. We never know who he is going to put in our path. We challenge ourselves every day to be better. We are only here for a short period of time. I pray we cross paths again one day. Thank you and your team for their contributions,” stated CFO of APT, Scott Sageser.



Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director with Benchmark International, added “Scott and Renea Sageser are truly the most caring clients whom I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Their passion for providing quality care to children in need and providing a family environment for their staff is commendable. It deserves to be recognized.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

