SQUAN Expands with Acquisition of ElecComm Electric & Communications Line Construction Company

Electric and Communications Line Construction Company to Complement SQUAN’s Plans to Enhance and Scale its Geographic Reach to New England.

Englewood, NJ, December 09, 2020



ECC is one of the largest 24/7 underground and overhead high/low voltage electric and communication line construction companies in New England and provides round the clock overhead and underground emergency outage support. Being in business for nearly 20 years, the ECC team has laid and spliced thousands of miles of cable up to 35,000 volts. ECC is UWUA Local 369 company with its core focus on safety, health, and training.



“With the support, resources and operational expertise of the ECC team, SQUAN will further expand into untapped expanses providing high-performing services and execution efforts,” said Keith Pennachio, CSO and EVP of SQUAN. “As we remain focused on growth and creating long-term value, we are confident that ECC is a great strategic addition to the SQUAN family and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities and reaching even greater heights together.”



“The convergence of power and telecom infrastructure is inevitable. In joining SQUAN, we see a clear path for ECC to support the company’s position as a smart infrastructure services leader,” said Sean Martin, President of ElecComm. “My father, Steve Martin and I have built a solid foundation at ElecComm. The SQUAN acquisition takes our vision to a higher level, adding greater depth of resources across a broader base of clients.”



Bolstering SQUAN’s extension, ECC will aid the progress of its core infrastructure services business in New England. Together, both companies will work towards providing additional benefits for new and existing clients as they continue to strengthen their existing presence.



About SQUAN

SQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance. For more information visit: http://www.squan.com, or contact SQUAN’s Head of Strategy, Keith Pennachio at kpennachio(at)squan(dot)com.



About ElecComm

ElecComm (ECC) is one of the largest 24x7 underground and overhead high/low voltage electric and communications line construction companies in New England. ECC’s storm response team is available 24x7 for both overhead and underground emergency outages bringing power back to life for customers.



ECC is a reputable organization and is the trustsed company for both emergency and planned high voltage and communications work. In the 13 years its been in business, its team has laid and spliced thousands of miles of cable up to 35,000 volts. ECC is UWUA Local 369 company with a core focus on safety, health and training. The ECC workforce is highly skilled, and cross trained in order to perform every aspect of electric and communications work in the underground and overhead.



Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



