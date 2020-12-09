Press Releases iDeal Furniture Wholesale Press Release

Receive press releases from iDeal Furniture Wholesale: By Email RSS Feeds: Introducing iDeal Furniture Wholesalers, Inc.

Special partnership sets the tone for growth and profitability for years to come.

Las Vegas, NV, December 09, 2020 --(



iDeal Furniture Wholesalers owner, Janine Barsanti states, “We’re excited to bring numerous manufacturers to the iDealFurniture network of owners. We’re introducing 10 new vendors this month and more after the new year. Our number one goal is to teach owners the many ways to be more successful in the business.”



CEO, of iDealFurniture, John Bellave stated, “We’re excited to partner with such successful owners that can share their experience, connections, and industry knowledge that benefits existing owners and new licensees coming on board.”



Larry Kozin, who founded iDealFurniture in 1982 stated, “After 38 years of working to become a household name in the United States, this partnership ensures that the crusade of creating financial freedom for entrepreneurs will continue in perpetuity, and I am so proud of all the efforts of the partners and investors that has already helped so many achieve their dreams.”



iDealFurniture is a rapidly expanding mattress and furniture ownership organization dedicated to providing the entrepreneur a vehicle grow and become profitable. The Company’s pledge is to consistently exceed their Network Partner’s expectations, provide superior value and long-term support while maintaining the highest ethical standards. The company recognizes that the professionalism and dedication of each staff member are keys to the Network Partners success. For more information, please visit iDealFurniture.org or email: info@iDealFurniture.org for more information on territories available. Las Vegas, NV, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iDealFurniture, the recipient of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing privately held companies award for 3 years in a row, placing in the Top 1000 at #943, has partnered up with iDeal Furniture Wholesalers, Inc. based in Danbury, Connecticut. Owners, Janine Barsanti and Denise Berrios, have built the most successful iDealFurniture Distribution Center in the United States, with sales in excess of $1.5 million during the pandemic year and are dedicated to not only teaching new and experienced furniture entrepreneurs how to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit per year, while at the same time, providing products at the lowest possible wholesale cost and offering a higher level of service than any other wholesaler or distributor in the furniture industry.iDeal Furniture Wholesalers owner, Janine Barsanti states, “We’re excited to bring numerous manufacturers to the iDealFurniture network of owners. We’re introducing 10 new vendors this month and more after the new year. Our number one goal is to teach owners the many ways to be more successful in the business.”CEO, of iDealFurniture, John Bellave stated, “We’re excited to partner with such successful owners that can share their experience, connections, and industry knowledge that benefits existing owners and new licensees coming on board.”Larry Kozin, who founded iDealFurniture in 1982 stated, “After 38 years of working to become a household name in the United States, this partnership ensures that the crusade of creating financial freedom for entrepreneurs will continue in perpetuity, and I am so proud of all the efforts of the partners and investors that has already helped so many achieve their dreams.”iDealFurniture is a rapidly expanding mattress and furniture ownership organization dedicated to providing the entrepreneur a vehicle grow and become profitable. The Company’s pledge is to consistently exceed their Network Partner’s expectations, provide superior value and long-term support while maintaining the highest ethical standards. The company recognizes that the professionalism and dedication of each staff member are keys to the Network Partners success. For more information, please visit iDealFurniture.org or email: info@iDealFurniture.org for more information on territories available. Contact Information iDeal Furniture Wholesale

John Bellave

702-275-0142



IDealFurniture.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iDeal Furniture Wholesale