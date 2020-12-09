Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sky Strategic Marketing Press Release

Receive press releases from Sky Strategic Marketing: By Email RSS Feeds: Spread Kindness by Giving at Local Blood and Canned Food Drive

Tampa, FL, December 09, 2020 --(



Whet:

Blood and Canned Food Drive



When:

Wednesday, December from 11 AM to 4 PM ET



Where:

North parking lot at 1906 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607



The “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative was started in the early days of the pandemic as a way to address community needs and to give back. As a result of COVID-19, the blood supply in Tampa Bay is low, and food uncertainty for local families is on the rise. “Let’s Spread Kindness” is hoping that community support of this blood and food drive will help.



OneBlood says that, while there is already a critical need for blood, rising COVID-19 cases will create an even greater need. Bloodmobiles are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of blood drive participants.



“Let’s Spread Kindness” also has a goal of donating 1000 pounds of food to Feeding Tampa Bay by the end of the year. The nonprofit, which is part of the national Feeding America network, focuses on providing food to the hundreds of thousands of food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida.



Spearheaded by the teams at Sky Strategic Marketing and Sarina Fazan Media, the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative has delivered food to first responders, provided critical donations to people and organizations in need, and helped local nonprofits to gain awareness for their missions of service. If you would like more information about the initiative or to share an opportunity for kindness, please contact us at https://letsspreadkindness.com/contact/. Follow the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative on Facebook and Instagram @startspreadingkindness.



Please Do Not attend the December 9 blood and food drive if you have a fever or experiencing flu like symptoms. Masks are required.



About Sarina Fazan Media: As a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter, Sarina Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. She made her producing debut in 2020 on Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up.” As the owner of Sarina Fazan Media, she is using her proven experience as a storyteller to help businesses and individuals succeed in their dreams. Whether through the traditional media or emerging media platforms, Fazan helps her clients craft the most engaging and compelling approach to their communications. Learn more about Sarina Fazan Media at https://sarinafazan.media/.



About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace! Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com. Tampa, FL, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It’s the giving season, and the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative is giving back to our community with a blood and food drive on Wednesday, December 9 from 11 AM to 4 PM ET at 1906 North Armenia Avenue in Tampa. OneBlood’s Big Red bus will be on site accepting blood donations from all healthy participants. Donations of non-perishable canned good also will be accepted to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.Whet:Blood and Canned Food DriveWhen:Wednesday, December from 11 AM to 4 PM ETWhere:North parking lot at 1906 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607The “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative was started in the early days of the pandemic as a way to address community needs and to give back. As a result of COVID-19, the blood supply in Tampa Bay is low, and food uncertainty for local families is on the rise. “Let’s Spread Kindness” is hoping that community support of this blood and food drive will help.OneBlood says that, while there is already a critical need for blood, rising COVID-19 cases will create an even greater need. Bloodmobiles are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of blood drive participants.“Let’s Spread Kindness” also has a goal of donating 1000 pounds of food to Feeding Tampa Bay by the end of the year. The nonprofit, which is part of the national Feeding America network, focuses on providing food to the hundreds of thousands of food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida.Spearheaded by the teams at Sky Strategic Marketing and Sarina Fazan Media, the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative has delivered food to first responders, provided critical donations to people and organizations in need, and helped local nonprofits to gain awareness for their missions of service. If you would like more information about the initiative or to share an opportunity for kindness, please contact us at https://letsspreadkindness.com/contact/. Follow the “Let’s Spread Kindness” initiative on Facebook and Instagram @startspreadingkindness.Please Do Not attend the December 9 blood and food drive if you have a fever or experiencing flu like symptoms. Masks are required.About Sarina Fazan Media: As a four-time Emmy Award winning television anchor and reporter, Sarina Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. She made her producing debut in 2020 on Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up.” As the owner of Sarina Fazan Media, she is using her proven experience as a storyteller to help businesses and individuals succeed in their dreams. Whether through the traditional media or emerging media platforms, Fazan helps her clients craft the most engaging and compelling approach to their communications. Learn more about Sarina Fazan Media at https://sarinafazan.media/.About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace! Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com. Contact Information Sky Strategic Marketing

Audra Butler

813.337.0893



http://skystrategicmarketing.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sky Strategic Marketing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend