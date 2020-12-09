Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Receive press releases from Maple Leaf Farms: By Email RSS Feeds: Maple Leaf Farms Donates 25 Tons of Poultry for Local Hunger Relief

Throughout 2020 Maple Leaf Farms donated tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries.

Leesburg, IN, December 09, 2020 --(



“Our family-owned company places great emphasis on giving back to our communities,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “As a food company, it only makes sense that we serve local hunger-relief organizations that serve such an important need.”



In addition to donating food to local charities like the Milford Food Bank, Maple Leaf Farms also made direct contributions to charities feeding frontline workers who were working tirelessly to combat the pandemic and food industry staff furloughed due to various stay-at-home orders.



“The charities we work with have taught us that food, particularly meat and poultry, is always a great need,” said Zach Tucker who serves as philanthropy chair for the Tucker Family Council, which guides the company’s charitable giving programs. “We are pleased that our donations can make a positive impact in a very challenging year.”



Most recently, Maple Leaf Farms partnered with the Kosciusko County Farm Bureau to make a matching donation to Combined Community Services. In total, the organizations provided more than 5,000 portions of high-quality poultry products, helping to fill Combined Community Services’ new walk-in freezer.



About Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is North America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and food service markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned company that also produces a line of value-added chicken products for retail and foodservice under the Milford Valley and Sandra’s brands. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or mapleleaffarms.com. Leesburg, IN, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Throughout 2020 Maple Leaf Farms donated more than 25 tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries in an effort to help hunger-relief organizations serve a continuous need in the state.“Our family-owned company places great emphasis on giving back to our communities,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “As a food company, it only makes sense that we serve local hunger-relief organizations that serve such an important need.”In addition to donating food to local charities like the Milford Food Bank, Maple Leaf Farms also made direct contributions to charities feeding frontline workers who were working tirelessly to combat the pandemic and food industry staff furloughed due to various stay-at-home orders.“The charities we work with have taught us that food, particularly meat and poultry, is always a great need,” said Zach Tucker who serves as philanthropy chair for the Tucker Family Council, which guides the company’s charitable giving programs. “We are pleased that our donations can make a positive impact in a very challenging year.”Most recently, Maple Leaf Farms partnered with the Kosciusko County Farm Bureau to make a matching donation to Combined Community Services. In total, the organizations provided more than 5,000 portions of high-quality poultry products, helping to fill Combined Community Services’ new walk-in freezer.About Maple Leaf FarmsMaple Leaf Farms, Inc. is North America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and food service markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned company that also produces a line of value-added chicken products for retail and foodservice under the Milford Valley and Sandra’s brands. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or mapleleaffarms.com. Contact Information Maple Leaf Farms

Janelle Deatsman

800-348-2812



mapleleaffarms.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Maple Leaf Farms