Portuguese Air Force to Give Exclusive Briefings at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021

SMi Group reports: The 14th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference will feature presentations from two Portuguese Air Force Majors.

London, United Kingdom, December 10, 2020



Bringing together programme managers, key decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders from Europe and beyond, this event will explore the latest developments in communications technology, with a focus on CIS requirements and interoperability.



Attendance for military and government personnel will be free, and it’s just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom6.



In recent news, SMi Group are delighted to announce that two new speakers from the Portuguese Air Force have been added to the speaker line-up for Mobile Deployable Communications 2021:



1) Deployable Command and Control Centre

· Command and Control - Several Organizations

· Flexibility, Mobility and Interoperability

· Types of Networks

Major Ivo Cavaco, Deployable CIS Chief, Portuguese Air Force



2) Tactical Communications in the Battlefield/Combat

· Joint Air Operations - Close Air Support

· Interoperability and effective communications

· Modular / Integrated Systems

Major Antonio Farinha, TACP Commander, Portuguese Air Force



Majors Cavaco and Farinha will be joined by two other speakers from the Portuguese Armed Forces:



· Colonel Rui Jorge Fernandes Bettencourt, Telecommunications Centre Chief, Portuguese Army

· Brigadier General Bento Soares, CIS Director, Portuguese Army



SMi Group also interviewed Major Antonio Farinha, to find out about the lessons he’s learned over the course of his career, why interoperability is so important for JTAC, and more.



The interview can be read on SMi’s website: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom6.



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

27th – 28th January 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by: Airbus, Glenair and Blackned GMBH



Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom6



