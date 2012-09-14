Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from ELESA (UK) Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Elesa Smart Working Maintains Standard Component Support in Difficult Times

Elesa sustain high stock levels during 2020 to maintain supply chains and support the economy with the ethical supply of machine components to the medical sector.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, December 10, 2020 --(



Elesa are pleased to have played their part by ensuring high stock levels throughout in order to maintain supply chains and support the economy. Ethical supply of standard machine components to the medical sector continues to be paramount, initially as the Government built new hospitals in preparation for soaring hospital admissions – and now for the second wave. With many shortages and a lack of availability in the marketplace, Elesa have stepped up to urgently provide high volumes of product, vital for hospital beds and ventilators. The support Elesa provided towards the manufacturing of hospital beds and ventilators, was widespread across the UK, including the new Nightingale Hospital.



Elesa were soon recognised for their aptitude in contributing to the production of medical equipment when they were challenged by a large manufacturer of laboratory equipment to supply specialist machine components. A notable example being their LS.A levelling foot series in specialist material, combined with VCT Lobe Knobs.



This requirement called for a specific colour and resistance to chemical wash down, to meet urgent demand during the height of the pandemic. Elesa were able to fulfill this custom request and are now moving forward with high stock levels of all their premium quality standard products.



Elesa MD Nigel Pritchett explained, “We are committed to be a reliable source for standard machine components globally. We will adapt further to meet customer needs and assist in a new normal, helping businesses thrive, ensuring our medical sectors are as well supported and equipped as possible.”



Further information regarding Elesa products may be found at: www.elesa.com. Metheringham, United Kingdom, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The year so far has truly been a test for all of us, and with the UK economy having substantially declined, both individuals and businesses have been forced to learn to adapt. Pressure has mounted throughout the year to provide adequate medical care, and to help businesses stay a-float.Elesa are pleased to have played their part by ensuring high stock levels throughout in order to maintain supply chains and support the economy. Ethical supply of standard machine components to the medical sector continues to be paramount, initially as the Government built new hospitals in preparation for soaring hospital admissions – and now for the second wave. With many shortages and a lack of availability in the marketplace, Elesa have stepped up to urgently provide high volumes of product, vital for hospital beds and ventilators. The support Elesa provided towards the manufacturing of hospital beds and ventilators, was widespread across the UK, including the new Nightingale Hospital.Elesa were soon recognised for their aptitude in contributing to the production of medical equipment when they were challenged by a large manufacturer of laboratory equipment to supply specialist machine components. A notable example being their LS.A levelling foot series in specialist material, combined with VCT Lobe Knobs.This requirement called for a specific colour and resistance to chemical wash down, to meet urgent demand during the height of the pandemic. Elesa were able to fulfill this custom request and are now moving forward with high stock levels of all their premium quality standard products.Elesa MD Nigel Pritchett explained, “We are committed to be a reliable source for standard machine components globally. We will adapt further to meet customer needs and assist in a new normal, helping businesses thrive, ensuring our medical sectors are as well supported and equipped as possible.”Further information regarding Elesa products may be found at: www.elesa.com. Contact Information ELESA (UK) Ltd.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ELESA (UK) Ltd