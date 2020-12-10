Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Spanish MoD and Industry to Present Updates on Space-Based Maritime ISR at Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology 2021

SMi Group Reports: Expert speakers from the Spanish MoD, as well as Hisdesat and other organisations, are set to present at the virtual event next February.

London, United Kingdom, December 10, 2020 --(



Registration is Free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations.



Last month, it was announced that the SPAINSAT NG programme, owned and operated by Hisdesat, successfully passed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR). The first of these New Generation Spainsat satellites will be launched in 2023 guaranteeing the continuity of the secure communications services to the Spanish Ministry of Defence and Governmental Agencies using the current fleet.*



Attend the two-day meeting next year to hear more from Sponsor Hisdesat and the Spanish MoD on how they are using satellite assets to improve spaced-based maritime domain awareness.



• Hisdesat – presentation and speaker details to be announced shortly.

• "Enhancing Spanish MoD Satellite Coverage for Improved Domain Awareness," presented by Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares y Perez de Acevedo, Head of Satellite and Cyber Systems Branch, National Armaments Directorate, Spanish MoD

• "Spatial-Based NETWORK Enabled Capability," presented by Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Ávila, Satellite and Cyber Defence Systems, Spanish MoD



In addition, Navantia, a Spanish state-owned company dedicated to the naval industry, will also be speaking and sponsoring along with Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems and Sponsors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, Maxar, Navantia, and Robin Radar Systems.



SMi Group caught up Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares y Perez de Acevedo and Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Ávila from the Spanish MoD to discuss their role, current priorities, opportunities and the upcoming conference. Snapshot of the Speaker Interview:



1. What are you currently working on in the field of space-based maritime ISTAR?



“We are working on to maintain current space-based ISTAR satellite capabilities (satellite Optical Earth Observation and SAR), complemented by collaborative systems (AIS and S- AIS). These are our main Earth Observation present capabilities and, logically, our main programme is to maintain these capabilities we have in place and pave the way for the replacement at the end of the operational life of the satellites. We are also working on the acquisition of new Space Surveillance Systems, which are necessary to protect, in the space, earth observation and radar satellites used in ISTAR capabilities.”



2. Following from this, do you have any major priorities going forward?



“Our priorities are based on modernizing our current satellite Optical Earth Observation and SAR programmes, to improve the current capabilities, to achieve higher resolution, in less time, with greater coverage and better availability and security.”



The full speaker interview and many others, as well as the event brochure, is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr4



Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

3rd-4th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar Systems



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For any delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



*Source: thedrive.com



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr4



