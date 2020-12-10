Blaine, MN Based School Bus Company Receives Award for Life-Saving Safety Initiative

American Student Transportation and General Manager, Kevin Bisek, were presented with the prestigious Traffic Safety Innovation Award from Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths on November 17, 2020 in recognition of its development of an upgraded lighting system for school buses to help prevent stop-arm violations.

Statistics show that these lights are working to improve safety for students. Stop-arm violations decreased from 76 violations in the 12-month period prior to the lights being installed, all the way down to 48 violations in the 12-month period after the lights were installed, delivering a 63% decline in stop-arm violations.



The Traffic Safety Innovation Award recognizes organizations and individuals for new or creative traffic safety solutions that help save lives on Minnesota roads. The award is given for work on specific actions, initiatives, programs, best practices, marketing campaigns, partnerships, or products. Kevin, along with 13 other recipients of this year's Minnesota TZD awards, were recognized and celebrated for their contributions to traffic safety during the 2020 Minnesota TZD Webinar Series on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



“There’s so much distraction out there these days, with cell phones and you name it, so anything that brings a little added light and added attention for the safety of our children is remarkable. We took these added lights and we put them on our most difficult routes, where people have less time to react. These added lights to the front side and the rear of the bus has really made a big difference.” – Kevin Bisek, General Manager



Past recipients of this award include: Project Bright Light, Bemidji Area Schools (2018), KARE 11 #eyesUP Campaign (2017), Motorcycle Dial-A-Ride, (2016) and Diamond Surface Inc. (2015)



