Nieds and Hickman Named Inaugural Co-Chairs of Lee County Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Law Section

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Nieds, Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit http://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Intellectual Property Attorneys Mark Nieds and Luca Hickman were recently named co-chairs of Lee County Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Law Section, launched in November 2020.The LCBA IP Law Section provides members with a forum to discuss current issues and developments in the field of intellectual property including patent, trademark, and copyright law, as well as internet/social media law and data privacy, licensing and related transactional matters. Throughout the year, the IP Law Section will offer educational programs and be a resource to not only LCBA members, but also to members of the public and private sectors. What is more, the IP Law Section will provide opportunities for students to learn about the laws surrounding entrepreneurism and inventorship.Nieds is also chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. In addition to handling domestic and international intellectual property matters, he works with clients to develop comprehensive intellectual property and trade secret protection strategies and assists with new product launches, corporate rebranding projects, acquisitions, licensing, and data security matters. Nieds also represents clients in litigation when those rights must be enforced.Nieds is a sought-after speaker, blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and member of the International Trademark Association. He has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2020). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.Hickman is a Registered Patent Attorney and has experience working on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He assists clients with the creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, Hickman understands the underlying technical and legal issues to assist engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is President and a Director of Fresh Foundation, Inc., and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Nieds, Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit http://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

