Nation United Texas Lacrosse Announces 2020 Best of Texas Tournament Team Roster

Nation United’s mission is to promote diversity in lacrosse, a sport under-represented by minorities. The over 80% minority roster consists of student athletes from 20 different high schools across the state of Texas.



The tournament team includes five members of the class of 2021 who are committed to NCAA programs, including Joel Brusnahan (Marist College), Jordan Frank (Georgia Court University), Marc Mackey (Centenary College of Louisiana), Matthew Nunes (University of Virginia), and Donovan Rock (Air Force Academy).



“These young men are not only exceptional lacrosse student-athletes, but they are exceptional in character, background, and perspective, by virtue of their commitment to Nation United, our mission, and our message. That’s what makes Nation Ambassadors uniquely attractive to college coaches,” comments Nation United-Texas head coach and director, Mike Song.



Nation United-Texas 2020 Best of Texas Team Roster



#0 Nathaniel Serrano, Atascocita HS, 2023

#1 Charles Mackey, Stratford HS, 2022

#2 Marc Mackey, Stratford HS, 2021

#3 Joel Brusnahan, Atascocita HS, 2021

#4 Xavier Monteiro, Episcopal School of Dallas, 2024

#10 Kellen Smaw, Greenhill School, 2022

#11 Roe Crawford, St. John’s School, 2021

#13 Jake Tom, Loyola HS (CA), 2023

#15 Niles Harvey, St. Mark’s School of Texas, 2022

#16 Jaden Saysanam, Boswell HS, 2023

#19 Donovan Rock, The Woodlands HS, 2021

#20 Georgie Gilbert, Plano Senior HS, 2022

#21 Jalen Rock, The McCallie School (TN), 2023

#22 Brayden Allen, Pearland HS, 2022

#27 Aiden Smith, The Boys’ Latin School (MD), 2022

#23 Alvin “AJ” Finnels, Atascocita HS, 2022

#37 Justin Washington, Atascocita HS, 2022

#44 Jordan Frank, Atascocita HS, 2021

#50 Matthew Nunes, The Woodlands HS, 2021

#95 Ethan Price, Klein HS (Trinity Homeschool Academy), 2022

#99 Ke’von Day, The Winston School, 2021



Reserves

#6 Angelo De Leon, Westside HS, 2022

#7 Miles Kim, Cardigan Mountain School (NH), 2024

#8 Whyett Benn, The Fessenden School (MA), 2024

#12 Dante Pineda, Westside HS, 2022



For more information, follow @nationunitedtx on Instagram and Facebook.



About Nation United-Texas

Michael Song

310-491-8462



http://www.nationunitedlc.com/texas



