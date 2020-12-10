Press Releases SRB Botanica Press Release

Receive press releases from SRB Botanica: By Email RSS Feeds: Mother-Daughter Herbalists Announce Formation of New Company, SRB Botanica

Noted Author, Artist Stephanie Rose Bird Teams Up with Actress Daughter to Craft Healing, Responsibly Sourced Body and Hair Care Products.

Chicago, IL, December 10, 2020 --(



The Black Woman owned company has debuted two all-natural, all-healing products. Arnica Salve(ation) Pain Relief Formula features a proprietary blend of organic African shea butter and other oils infused with Mexican Arnica montana flowers, white willow bark, infused calendula flowers, and other rich botanical ingredients. The salve is designed to soothe aching muscles and joints.



SRB Botanica’s second launch product is called Da Balm - Organic Healing Balm and this cocoa and shea butter combo is a savior for rough skin, cracked cuticles, dry scalp, chapped lips and more. The star ingredient of this luxurious whipped balm is meadowfoam seed oil, a healing ingredient for the skin, extracted from the seeds of a plant that sports delicate white and yellow flowers.



The SRB Botanica founders have diverse and quite extraordinary backgrounds. Mom Stephanie Rose Bird is a well-loved author of several non-fiction books as well as a novel that published earlier this year. The multi-talented herbalist is also a visual artist, with her paintings having been exhibited nationally and internationally in museums, universities and galleries. Bird has won numerous grants, fellowships and scholarships including a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, a San Diego Opportunity Fellowship, a Ford Foundation Faculty Enrichment Grant and funding from the Australian-American Educational Foundation.



Daughter Olivia Bird is a gifted actress and stunt woman who has appeared in numerous television shows (including Empire and Chicago Fire) and movies. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Olivia is also an avid herb gardener, herbalist, healer and nature lover.



Unsurprisingly, the founders come from a long line of creators. Stephanie’s parents were artisans, and Stephanie cut her artistic teeth creating pieces to sell in her parents’ boutique. Other members of the pair’s tight-knit family have jumped in to help make SRB Botanica a success, with husband, brother and boyfriend all lending a hand.



The company is working to expand SRB Botanica’s offerings to include a full line of body, haircare and mind-soothing herbal products, with a larger collection expected to drop in mid-December. Chicago, IL, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mother-daughter duo, Stephanie Rose Bird and Olivia Bird have teamed up to launch SRB Botanica, an online purveyor of herbal products designed to pamper, protect, heal and cleanse the body, mind and spirit using responsibly sourced botanicals from Africa and around the world.The Black Woman owned company has debuted two all-natural, all-healing products. Arnica Salve(ation) Pain Relief Formula features a proprietary blend of organic African shea butter and other oils infused with Mexican Arnica montana flowers, white willow bark, infused calendula flowers, and other rich botanical ingredients. The salve is designed to soothe aching muscles and joints.SRB Botanica’s second launch product is called Da Balm - Organic Healing Balm and this cocoa and shea butter combo is a savior for rough skin, cracked cuticles, dry scalp, chapped lips and more. The star ingredient of this luxurious whipped balm is meadowfoam seed oil, a healing ingredient for the skin, extracted from the seeds of a plant that sports delicate white and yellow flowers.The SRB Botanica founders have diverse and quite extraordinary backgrounds. Mom Stephanie Rose Bird is a well-loved author of several non-fiction books as well as a novel that published earlier this year. The multi-talented herbalist is also a visual artist, with her paintings having been exhibited nationally and internationally in museums, universities and galleries. Bird has won numerous grants, fellowships and scholarships including a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, a San Diego Opportunity Fellowship, a Ford Foundation Faculty Enrichment Grant and funding from the Australian-American Educational Foundation.Daughter Olivia Bird is a gifted actress and stunt woman who has appeared in numerous television shows (including Empire and Chicago Fire) and movies. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Olivia is also an avid herb gardener, herbalist, healer and nature lover.Unsurprisingly, the founders come from a long line of creators. Stephanie’s parents were artisans, and Stephanie cut her artistic teeth creating pieces to sell in her parents’ boutique. Other members of the pair’s tight-knit family have jumped in to help make SRB Botanica a success, with husband, brother and boyfriend all lending a hand.The company is working to expand SRB Botanica’s offerings to include a full line of body, haircare and mind-soothing herbal products, with a larger collection expected to drop in mid-December. Contact Information SRB Botanica

Stephanie Rose Bird

708-846-2769



www.srbbotanica.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SRB Botanica