The Season of Giving at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center partners with Deutscher Charity Weihnachtsbasar to host the "German Christmas Charity Market."

Chaoyang, Beijing, China, December 12, 2020 --(



Continuing the Christmas Traditions

As the first European five-star hotel in Beijing, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center holds an annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event, which is recognised as the commencement of Christmas in Beijing. While indulging in warm Glühwein and cookies, with the melody of angelic voices in the air, adults and families can find a moment to reminisce while creating fond Christmas memories for years to come. Children are overjoyed to find exciting family activities, such as cookie-decorating classes with a five-star pastry chef, a playroom and a holiday-themed film room to relax in.



The 20-year-running “German Christmas Charity Bazaar” commonly held at the German Embassy successfully found a home this year at Kempinski, welcoming locals and visitors of all ages to indulge in the crafts, eats and activities available in traditional German-style wooden houses, marking the first time the newly renovated hotel garden had welcomed the public in winter.



The Season of Giving with Hefeng Art Foundation

The China Philharmonic Youth, brought by Hefeng Art Foundation, shared the holiday spirit with songs and an orchestra performance, including Christmas classics such as “Edelweiss” and “Jingle Bells.”



Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center pledged 1,200 art courses out of the market revenue to Hefeng Art Foundation’s charitable projects “Art Class on the Rand.” A donation ceremony was held at the Christmas market and was presented by the hotel’s Deputy General Manager Li Bo, Hotel Manager Raimond Weultjes and Li Feng, Hefeng Art Foundation’s Chairman of the Board.



Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center and Hefeng Art Foundation both believe art to be a universal language. Whether through song, dance or an instrument, this language can be understood, no matter a person’s background, connecting people’s hearts through moving performances. The hotel openly welcomes artisans of all varieties throughout the year, whether through select artisan sellers, beautiful exhibitions or charity performances of all varieties.



Contact Information Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Katherine Wang

+861064653388

https://www.kempinski.com/en/beijing/hotel-lufthansa-center/

Katherine Wang

+861064653388



https://www.kempinski.com/en/beijing/hotel-lufthansa-center/



