Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Defense Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Defense, Inc. Discloses Zero-Day Vulnerabilities in D-Link VPN Routers

Work from Home Use of Popular VPN Routers Increases Immediacy of Critical Patch.

San Antonio, TX, December 10, 2020 --(



These devices are commonly available on consumer websites/ecommerce sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, Office Depot and Walmart. Given the rise in work-from-home due to the pandemic, more employees may be connecting to corporate networks using one of the affected devices.



The vulnerable component of these devices is accessible without authentication. From both WAN and LAN interfaces, this vulnerability could be exploited over the Internet. Consequently, a remote, unauthenticated attacker with access to the router’s web interface could execute arbitrary commands as root, effectively gaining complete control of the router. With this access, an attacker could intercept and/or modify traffic, cause denial of service conditions and launch further attacks on other assets. D-Link routers can connect up to 15 other devices simultaneously.



“Our standard practice is to work in tandem with organizations on a coordinated disclosure effort to facilitate a prompt resolution to a vulnerability. The Digital Defense VRT reached out to D-Link who worked diligently on a patch. We will continue outreach to customers ensuring they are aware and able to take action to mitigate any potential risk introduced by the vulnerability,” states Mike Cotton, senior vice president of engineering at Digital Defense.



D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises and service providers. Since 1986, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries. D-Link’s line of VPN routers enable remote workers to connect securely to company resources.



What You Can Do

D-Link’s recent advisory provides more details about the updates that have been released, which should be applied: https://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/announcement/publication.aspx?name=SAP10195​. For additional information, customers should contact D-Link directly.



Digital Defense Research Methodology and Practices

The Digital Defense VRT regularly works with organizations promoting the responsible disclosure of zero-day vulnerabilities. The expertise of the VRT, when coupled with the company’s next generation hybrid cloud platform, Frontline Vulnerability Manager, enables early detection capabilities. When zero-days are discovered and internally validated, the VRT immediately contacts the affected vendor to notify the organization of the new finding(s) and assists, where possible, with the vendor’s remediation actions.



To view Digital Defense’s zero-day advisories to date, please visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/vulnerability-research-team/vulnerability-research/.



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. San Antonio, TX, December 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Defense, Inc., a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, today announced that its Vulnerability Research Team (VRT) uncovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability affecting D-Link VPN routers. D-Link DSR-150, DSR-250, DSR-500 and DSR-1000AC VPN routers running firmware version 3.14 and 3.17 are vulnerable to a remotely exploitable root command injection flaw.These devices are commonly available on consumer websites/ecommerce sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, Office Depot and Walmart. Given the rise in work-from-home due to the pandemic, more employees may be connecting to corporate networks using one of the affected devices.The vulnerable component of these devices is accessible without authentication. From both WAN and LAN interfaces, this vulnerability could be exploited over the Internet. Consequently, a remote, unauthenticated attacker with access to the router’s web interface could execute arbitrary commands as root, effectively gaining complete control of the router. With this access, an attacker could intercept and/or modify traffic, cause denial of service conditions and launch further attacks on other assets. D-Link routers can connect up to 15 other devices simultaneously.“Our standard practice is to work in tandem with organizations on a coordinated disclosure effort to facilitate a prompt resolution to a vulnerability. The Digital Defense VRT reached out to D-Link who worked diligently on a patch. We will continue outreach to customers ensuring they are aware and able to take action to mitigate any potential risk introduced by the vulnerability,” states Mike Cotton, senior vice president of engineering at Digital Defense.D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises and service providers. Since 1986, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries. D-Link’s line of VPN routers enable remote workers to connect securely to company resources.What You Can DoD-Link’s recent advisory provides more details about the updates that have been released, which should be applied: https://supportannouncement.us.dlink.com/announcement/publication.aspx?name=SAP10195​. For additional information, customers should contact D-Link directly.Digital Defense Research Methodology and PracticesThe Digital Defense VRT regularly works with organizations promoting the responsible disclosure of zero-day vulnerabilities. The expertise of the VRT, when coupled with the company’s next generation hybrid cloud platform, Frontline Vulnerability Manager, enables early detection capabilities. When zero-days are discovered and internally validated, the VRT immediately contacts the affected vendor to notify the organization of the new finding(s) and assists, where possible, with the vendor’s remediation actions.To view Digital Defense’s zero-day advisories to date, please visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/vulnerability-research-team/vulnerability-research/.About Digital Defense:Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com

Ashlyn McLean

Digital Defense, Inc.

Ashlyn.McLean@digitaldefense.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digital Defense Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend