Anheuser-Busch Names BYD “Sustainable Supplier of the Year”

BYD Trucks Hard at Work at Four Anheuser-Busch Distribution Centers.

Los Angeles, CA, December 10, 2020 --



BYD was recognized by Anheuser-Busch for its innovation in transportation for its 8TT battery-electric heavy-duty trucks. In announcing the award, Ingrid De Ryck, Anheuser-Busch’s chief sustainability and procurement officer, said BYD showed “continued foresight into additional applications of EV technology,” helping make the company’s logistics operations more sustainable.



Anheuser-Busch operates 25 BYD battery-electric trucks at four of their distribution facilities across California: Sylmar, Pomona, Carson and Oakland. Those interested can see BYD trucks hard at work for Anheuser-Busch in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaBcrUbnpv0.



“BYD sincerely thanks Anheuser-Busch for this award, but more importantly for being a truly great partner,” said Aaron Gillmore, BYD Vice President, Electric Trucks. “We all know it is not easy to shift traditional ways of thinking, and the BYD/Anheuser-Busch team has consistently met challenges of environmentally and socially sustainable transport with patience, innovation, and perseverance.”



Anheuser-Busch has committed to reducing carbon emissions across their value chain by 25% by 2025. The company created the Eclipse Award program as part of an effort to encourage sustainability and collaboration among its suppliers.



BYD’s 8TT has a gross combined weight rating of 105,000 pounds, air suspension, and CCS1 Charging up to 120kW DC. With BYD’s advanced battery chemistry, the BYD 8TT holds more than enough energy to work the entire day with zero emissions.



Before deploying the vehicles, Anheuser-Busch put the BYD 8TT through extensive testing on range, acceleration, gradability, charging speed, and more. The truck exceeded the requirements of Anheuser-Busch and received enthusiastic feedback from drivers, clearing the path to this large-scale deployment.



To learn more about the BYD/Anheuser-Busch partnership, those interested can read our joint announcement about the truck deployment at: https://en.byd.com/news-posts/anheuser-busch-to-deploy-21-byd-electric-trucks-as-part-of-state-wide-commitment-to-sustainable-logistics/.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with truly its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



