One Rep Global is the India Partner for My Private Villas Representing Them in the Outbound Tourism Sector of the Indian Market

One Rep Global announces its appointment as the India partner for My Private Villas to represent them in the outbound tourism sector of the Indian market.

Delhi, India, December 11, 2020



My Private Villas’ collection has an eclectic mix of modern, state-of-the-art, cutting-edge, designer properties alongside charming, traditional, authentic, historic houses. The impressive portfolio offers a diverse range of luxury rental properties in Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Alps, Caribbean, Thailand, South Africa, and other prime locations like Cote d’Azur, Amalfi Coast, Tuscany and Balearic islands.



Not your typical rental agency, My Private Villas is a club of private owners who wish to offer their homes and properties on rent to discerning guests, at highly competitive rates. As these luxury villa rentals are made available directly from the owners, guests are assured greater flexibility and personal attention in all aspects of their stay.



Beautifully unique, luxuriously furnished to the highest standards and equipped with the best amenities; each villa, chalet, apartment or private island is thoroughly vetted before being listed. From stunning beachfront villas to country and sporting estates, luxury ski chalets to golf and scuba retreats, and city apartments to family heritage residences, My Private Villas’ properties are unique and unusual, information for which is otherwise not easily accessible. All properties can be tailored to suit individual tastes, and come with customizable, 5-star services along with a host of activities and experiences that can be arranged for the guests.



Offering a wide and varied choice of rentals and locales based on interests – whether one is looking for family vacation, art & culture, food & wine, spa retreat, golf retreats, private islands or super lux, the club also assigns guests a dedicated manager to ensure a smooth and uber-comfortable stay.



My Private Villas is a Traveller Made and XO Private partner; two internationally coveted platforms that share a common vision of travel that includes enticing destinations, high end accommodations and unique experiences.



Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Hemant Mediratta, the founder of One Rep Global said, “Post Covid 19, people will be more encouraged to take fewer, more immersive trips as opposed to travelling multiple times a year. Their emphasis will be on experiential travel and their choice of stay will follow suit. To that end, our venture with My Private Villas is tremendous as it will open up the doors to many experiential stays in luxury villas directly from owners; the marvellous blend of the blue ocean, the white beaches and the wildlife in Bora Bora to a palatial residence in the heart of the eternal city in Rome and others for the Indian consumer.”



Mr. Paolo Macchiaroli, CEO My Private Villas spoke on the occasion: “My Private Villas’ philosophy is to share with its guests the passion for quality and opulent living. Our scrupulous selection of villas, our close relationship with the owners and our ambition to always exceed expectations guarantee our guests the finest standards of luxury.”



He further stated, “In times ahead, HNIs and UHNIs will look for personalised experiences and non-itinerary based travel to newer destinations, so these kinds of luxury holidays will be the need of the hour. Our partnership with One Rep Global will shift gears to embrace the Indian market, making our reach wider and stronger, globally.”



The association strategically highlights the commitment of One Rep Global to promote privately owned luxury homes, in the Indian luxury sector. This is to create substantial awareness about the post pandemic travel preferences of the elite traveller, not only in India but also globally.



About My Private Villa

My Private Villas Ltd are the collection of high quality luxury holiday rentals. It is not any conventional rental agency but a group of private owners who wish to offer their luxury homes directly to the guests. You have a wide variety of options and can select some of their packages from the special offers menu. Their unique mixture of beautiful, highly furnished and family friendly properties offers homes in the prime locations of Europe in Cote D’Azur, Tuscany, Sardinia, Alps, Greek and Balearic Islands. You can select your holiday package according to your holiday purpose while incorporating horse riding, tennis, golf and yachting in your selection. Dedicated managers help you at every step and make your stay smooth and pleasant.



About One Rep Global

One Rep Global is a sales and marketing organisation that offers a 360 degree approach and bespoke solutions to luxury hotels, travel, luxury lifestyle and wellness brands. It is known to be a one stop solution across multiple disciplines offering sales and marketing representation, creative studio and digital, public relations and consulting.



The company is driven by a team of luxury hoteliers and seasoned professionals to offer partners their expertise in innovation, creativity and technology and offers solutions across India and the Middle East for some of the most prestigious hospitality, travel and lifestyle brands



For Further information, contact:

Sowmya Rao Vijaymohan

+91 9868 481617

Director Public Relations at One Rep Global

sowmya@onerepglobal.com

or

Ajontah Chaterji

+91 8800 333116

marketing@onerepglobal.com

Sowmya Rao Vijaymohan

+91 9868481617



www.onerepglobal.com



