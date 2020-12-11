STMicroelectronics Teseo-LIV3F Global Navigation Satellite System Featured by Future Electronics

Press Releases Dirt Connections Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring the STMicroelectronics Teseo-LIV3F Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module in a recent newsletter.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 11, 2020



The STMicroelectronics Teseo-LIV3F is a standalone Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) module that embeds TeseoIII single die standalone positioning receiver ICs, working simultaneously on multiple constellations (GPS/Galileo/Glonass/BeiDou/QZSS).



About Future Electronics



future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com



