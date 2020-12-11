a1qa is Among Industry Leaders According to Clutch

Press Releases a1qa Press Release

a1qa

An independent research platform has published an annual list of the leading B2B service providers with a1qa amid others.

Lakewood, CO, December 11, 2020 --(



The exclusive selection methodology includes the analysis of the parameters like unbiased company’s clients reviews, the volume of services offered, brand reputation, and more. The final list unites 1,000 companies, among which a1qa is delighted to be present for the second year in a row.



Being a pure-play vendor that provides a full range of QA services from test automation to consulting, a1qa helps organizations attain expected business outcomes through leveraging high-performance software solutions.



Dmitry Tishchenko, CMO at a1qa, gives comments on this occasion:

“We express our gratitude for the high recognition of achievements in the field of quality assurance. A reliable QA vendor assists in implementing turnkey working solutions able to curtail delivery time, avert post hoc expensive defect fixing, and increase an overall customer satisfaction level. Therefore, a1qa continues advancing its approaches to help businesses outperform competitors or enter new markets with ease.”



About a1qa

The company specializes in providing quality software products to clients from various industries. 800+ QA engineers contribute to meeting business goals of the customers, including Fortune 500 companies. For almost 18 years of productive work, a1qa has completed 1,500+ projects. The quality management system is certified to ISO 9001: 2015.



Contact:

United Kingdom: 3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320



United States: 3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122



info@a1qa.com



Anna Yakovleva

+1 (720) 207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



