Future Soldier Technology 2021 to Discuss How Robotics Can be Leveraged to Support the Dismounted Soldier

The British Army and United States Naval Special Warfare Command will be speaking at Future Soldier Technology 2021 to discuss robotics and autonomous systems

With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to announce that there will be two presentations at Future Soldier Technology 2021 dedicated to Robotics and Autonomous Systems, focusing on how robotics can be leveraged to support the dismounted soldier.



1) “Optimising the Use of Robotics and Autonomous Systems to Enhance Situational Awareness for the Dismounted Soldier”

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Iain Lamont, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army



2) “Increasing Dismounted Situational Awareness Through the Integration of Robotics into Combat Operations”

Presented by Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, United States Naval Special Warfare Command



As the leading event dedicated to Soldier Modernisation, Future Soldier Technology will provide a unique opportunity to explore dismounted soldier technology, as well as network virtually with key stakeholders from across government, military and industry.



The event is free for military and government personnel to attend and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can register at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom3



Ahead of Future Soldier Technology 2021, SMi Group caught up with conference speaker Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor of United States Naval Special Warfare Command, to find out more about his role within the United States Naval Special Warfare Command, emerging technology, and why he thinks it’s important to keep the soldier technology community connected.



Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:



What are you currently working on in the field of dismounted soldier modernisation?



“We work heavily in data, AI, AR/VR, and 5G. These areas include man-machine teaming and machine learning for data analysis. We view technology holistically as opposed to specifically identified programs. This allows us to confront problems more effectively. For example, as opposed to focusing only on creating 3D images with photogrammetry, we will test the speed with which we can collect a 3D image, process that image, integrate it into a synthetic environment, train an unmanned system, then fly the unmanned system based on that data as one effort at an event. This helps us understand more than just the technology, but the ability for said technology to integrate as a unique modular function to a greater system of systems. Surprisingly, because of advancements in private technology, an effort like this can be done at extremely low-cost.”



Interested parties can read the full interview from SMi Group’s website: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom3



Future Soldier Technology 2021

9th – 10th March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

