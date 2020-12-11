Medical Logistic Experts to Present at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Senior representatives from the Czech Republic MoD and Austrian Armed Forces are set to present on medical logistics at the virtual event next March.

As the most senior and focused logistics meeting in the region, the speaker panel for the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference taking place virtually on 2nd and 3rd March 2021, will feature senior military, research, and industry logisticians from over 8 different nations. Exploring the challenges of new Logistic structures and how they are being overcome by national militaries and international institutions.



Free Access for Military and Government personnel and the price is £499 for Commercial Organisations. Register at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr3



A key focus at next year's conference is Medical Logistics, where two expert speakers will be presenting exclusive briefings.



Colonel Ladislav Slechta, Director, Military Medicine Agency, Ministry of Defence of The Czech Republic will be presenting on "The Importance of Effective and Efficient Medical Logistic Solutions to Support Defence Forces in the Field," covering:



- Establishing an efficient medical supply chain through incorporating enhanced production capacity and technical ability

- Investigating international cooperation and networks between states through working with the Committee of Chiefs of Military Medical Services in NATO (COMEDS)

- Evaluating the challenges of deploying medical logistics in combat scenarios and the solutions in place to overcome these difficulties



In addition, Major General Andreas Pernsteiner, Director of Logistics, Austrian Armed Forces will be briefings on "Maximise Capacity and Streamline the Supply Chain," covering:



- Modern logistic command and control (C2) structures to utilise networks for greater information sharing and ensure effective supply chain management

- Regionalisation of logistics forces for greater responsiveness in maintenance and supply chain distribution

- Examining Logistics Command’s contribution to medical logistics and the need for robust capabilities in national and international emergency response operations



The brochure is available to download at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr3



Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

2nd-3rd March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Continest

Sponsored by: Crowley Government Services and GOFA



