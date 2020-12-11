Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Receive press releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger: By Email RSS Feeds: 300 Volunteers Needed to Help Deliver "Holidays on Wheels," a Meals on Wheels for Kids Program, on Wednesday, December 16

Tampa, FL, December 11, 2020 --(



Hunger is a reality for hundreds of thousands of individuals in Tampa Bay, more than half are children. TBNEH is calling on all community members to be part of the solution to help solve hunger this holiday season by volunteering to deliver over 5,000 Holiday meals to families that are homebound or do not have access to transportation. At least 300 volunteers are still needed to help deliver "Holidays On Wheels" on Wednesday, December 16. You can sign up to deliver HOW now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.



“I am so thankful this program is available to people like me. I lost my job because of COVID and we have been struggling,” said Rita, Holidays On Wheels head of household. “I have three young children and after losing my job I had to give up my car and keeping our cabinets full has been hard enough. And with the holidays coming, I wasn’t sure how I was going to give my children a celebration. Thank you for helping us during this difficult time. You are blessing.”



HOW deliveries will take place starting at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 16 (delivery of a complete Holiday meal, including toys for children). Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from assigned pick-up sites closest to their home/work address throughout the tri-county area and will utilize their own vehicles to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.



HOW aims to serve all households with children that are transportation-disadvantaged or homebound living in Hillsborough, Pasco, or Pinellas counties. For those families in need that have their own transportation, Metropolitan Ministries will host their annual drive-through Holiday Tent. Together, TBNEH and Metropolitan Ministries will work together to serve our community to ensure no one goes hungry this Holiday season.



Interested in helping to deliver Holiday meals and toys to families in need? Visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to sign up now.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays to help support the Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call (813) 344-5837. Tampa, FL, December 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, needs volunteers to sign up to deliver "Holidays On Wheels" (HOW), a Meals On Wheels for Kids program, on Wednesday, December 16. This special seasonal program was developed, in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, to ensure every child and family has a meal this Holiday season.Hunger is a reality for hundreds of thousands of individuals in Tampa Bay, more than half are children. TBNEH is calling on all community members to be part of the solution to help solve hunger this holiday season by volunteering to deliver over 5,000 Holiday meals to families that are homebound or do not have access to transportation. At least 300 volunteers are still needed to help deliver "Holidays On Wheels" on Wednesday, December 16. You can sign up to deliver HOW now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.“I am so thankful this program is available to people like me. I lost my job because of COVID and we have been struggling,” said Rita, Holidays On Wheels head of household. “I have three young children and after losing my job I had to give up my car and keeping our cabinets full has been hard enough. And with the holidays coming, I wasn’t sure how I was going to give my children a celebration. Thank you for helping us during this difficult time. You are blessing.”HOW deliveries will take place starting at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 16 (delivery of a complete Holiday meal, including toys for children). Volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from assigned pick-up sites closest to their home/work address throughout the tri-county area and will utilize their own vehicles to deliver. Once the volunteer car is loaded, routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.HOW aims to serve all households with children that are transportation-disadvantaged or homebound living in Hillsborough, Pasco, or Pinellas counties. For those families in need that have their own transportation, Metropolitan Ministries will host their annual drive-through Holiday Tent. Together, TBNEH and Metropolitan Ministries will work together to serve our community to ensure no one goes hungry this Holiday season.Interested in helping to deliver Holiday meals and toys to families in need? Visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to sign up now.The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays to help support the Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call (813) 344-5837. Contact Information Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger