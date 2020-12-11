Life Then, Life Now, Life Tomorrow - The Moment of Truth UK Series

Press Releases The Moment of Truth UK Press Release

London, United Kingdom, December 11, 2020 --(



Each week, viewers can expect to not only be motivated by how the guests were able to keep the inspiration and make the right call for the future - but will also get to join Lawunmi as she digs deep and reveals surprising truths - making the show entertaining with unexpected twists.



The Moment of Truth is a hugely important show that not only celebrates the success but also embraces and recognises the risk-taking individuals that have reinvented their path to success. Each episode will deliver a conversation that raises awareness on daily life stories that aims to inspire others who are finding life tough. The Moment of Truth also provides a unique platform with people from all walks of life, whose lives are defined by courage, resilience, and grace to keep rising to the top.



Over the past year, there has been a significant increase of entrepreneurs who have experienced countless hardships as a black entrepreneur and not making a profit. There are also many women of colour who are underappreciated by society, and achievements that have gone unrecognised.



Lawunmi Nwaiwu, an author of three books on business & personal journals, says: "I really hope that this series, The Moment of Truth, is a place where people can feel connected, providing viewers with uplifting conversations that encourages equality in every aspect of life."



“I am passionate about inspiring & motivating women of colour to launch their business and recognising their success,” says Lawunmi Nwaiwu, who was also made redundant during her maternity in 2019 and then released her book in 2020. That means viewers should be ready to expect exciting interactions and genuine moments that will make them feel connected.



Demographic:

* Global Reach

* Audience Target: 18 – 45

Lawunmi Nwaiwu

07957311911



www.lawunmianwaiwu.com



